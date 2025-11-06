My favourite Sony headphones are already on sale ahead of Black Friday

Earlier this year, Sony finally launched a new pair of wireless headphones. Replacing the superb Sony WH-1000XM5 model from 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM6 immediately became my favourite pair of cans. They take everything I love about the XM5 and smoosh it together with the superior design and comfort of the XM4.

The latest model brings improved onboard adaptive noise-cancellation, richer sound quality and the return of the folding design seen on the WH-1000XM4. The design is sleeker and more compact, while the soundstage is wider and more detailed, especially when listening to high-resolution tracks. You’ll struggle to find better headphones out there.

The only issue? They’re not exactly cheap. Costing nearly £400, they’re almost as expensive as Apple’s AirPods Max. Since the new Sony cans launched, I’ve only seen them discounted once before. So is Black Friday the perfect time to pick up a new pair of headphones? And will the Sony WH-1000XM6 go on sale? Read on to find out...

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones: Was £399, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

While Amazon has yet to kick off its Black Friday sale, the online retail giant has already slashed the price of Sony’s flagship wireless headphones by a modest £20. That’s the biggest price cut the headphones have received to date, so if you can’t wait for Black Friday to officially roll around, now might be the perfect time to pounce.

My favourite pair of wireless headphones, I gave the XM6 five stars in my review. The Sony WH-1000XM6 cans aren’t just a slight tweak on a winning formula, they might be the best all-around headphones I’ve used so far. They sound better, block out more noise and do it all without messing up the things I already loved about the XM5. This latest iteration genuinely feels new, not just a small redesign.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Officially speaking, Black Friday 2025 will take place on Friday 28 November 2025 and end on Cyber Monday (1 December). But as any deals aficionado knows, Black Friday no longer lasts a single day, or even a single weekend. It’s now a month-long sales extravaganza, with plenty of discounts to be found across every major retailer throughout November.

Will the Sony WH-1000XM6 go on sale for Black Friday 2025?

While you can currently enjoy a modest saving on the headphones at Amazon, there’s a chance the cans could be slashed in price again for Black Friday. Sony tends to discount its entire headphones range, and the headphones have already been discounted once this year. Although the XM6 are still fairly new, there’s too much competition out there in the headphones market for them not to receive a price cut for Black Friday.

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, and tech is one of those categories where I see products fall to all-time lows. I won’t be surprised if the XM6 is on offer during Black Friday. And even if the discount isn’t huge, the slightly older WH-1000XM5 should receive an even bigger reduction for Black Friday.

