Will the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones go on sale for Black Friday 2025?

Earlier this year, Sony finally launched a new pair of wireless headphones. Replacing the superb Sony WH-1000XM5 from 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM6 immediately became my favourite pair of cans. They take everything I love about the XM5 and smoosh it together with the superior design and comfort of the XM4.

The latest model brings improved onboard adaptive noise-cancellation, richer sound quality and the return of the folding design seen on the WH-1000XM4. The design is sleeker and more compact, while the soundstage is wider and more detailed, especially when listening to high-resolution tracks. You’ll struggle to find better headphones out there.

The only issue? They’re not exactly cheap. Costing nearly £400, they’re almost as expensive as Apple’s AirPods Max. Since the new Sony cans launched, I’ve only seen them discounted once before. So is Black Friday the perfect time to pick up a new pair of headphones? And will the Sony WH-1000XM6 finally go on sale?

When is Black Friday 2025?

Officially speaking, Black Friday 2025 will take place on Friday 28 November 2025 and end on Cyber Monday (1 December). But as any deals aficionado knows, Black Friday no longer lasts a single day, or even a single weekend. It’s now a month-long sales extravaganza, with plenty of discounts to be found across every major retailer throughout November.

Will the Sony WH-1000XM6 go on sale for Black Friday 2025?

I’m hoping so. While there’s no guarantee, there’s a chance the headphones could be slashed in price again for Black Friday. Sony tends to discount its entire headphones range, and the headphones have already been discounted once this year. Although the XM6 are still fairly new, there’s too much competition out there in the headphones market for them not to receive a price cut for Black Friday.

In August, Amazon slashed the price of the headphones by £20. Yes, that’s only a modest saving, but there could be an even bigger price cut on the cards when November rolls around. Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, and tech is one of those categories where I see products fall to all-time lows. I won’t be surprised if the XM6 is on offer during Black Friday. And even if the discount isn’t huge, the slightly older WH-1000XM5 should receive an even bigger reduction for Black Friday.

