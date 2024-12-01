My favourite Sony earbuds are cheaper than ever this Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Deals on headphones and earbuds are at the top of my Black Friday shopping list every year. I’ve been testing them since I started writing about tech in 2017, and since then I’ve seen the best earbuds rocket in price as their feature sets grow and active noise cancellation improves.

Whenever people ask me what wireless earbuds they should buy, I don’t hesitate to recommend the Sony WF-1000XM5. They have incredible active noise cancellation, sound and comfort – but they’re not cheap.

While earbuds are getting smaller and smaller, the same can’t be said for their price tag, especially if you’re plumping for the best. Thankfully, Black Friday is here to deliver the goods once again.

Amazon has just discounted the Sony earbuds to the lowest price I’ve ever seen. Get them now while they’re cheap, and head over to my guide to the best headphones and earbuds deals for even more Black Friday savings.

Read more: The best Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £175, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have hit a rock bottom price of £175 for Black Friday. A slim, lightweight pair of earbuds, they’re packed with features, impeccable sound quality and some of the best active noise-cancellation I’ve heard on any pair of buds before. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, tech expert David was impressed too. “The latest buds somehow manage to outdo the already splendid WF-1000XM4,” they said. “The new headphones are 25 per cent smaller and 20 per cent lighter than their predecessors, though the driver is quite a bit bigger, which helps with audio quality.”

They have even better noise-cancelling compared to the previous model, courtesy of two new processors, as well a better sound thanks to a new dynamic driver and better call quality. They’ll also last a huge eight hours on a single charge, and the case holds a further 24 hours. If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds to buy this Black Friday, these are the ones you need to flick into your digital cart.

For more great savings, check out my guide to the best Black Friday tech deals