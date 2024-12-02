Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tech giant Samsung has slashed prices across its wide range of folding phones, OLED TVs and home appliances for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, taking tech products down to their lowest-ever prices. I’ve got all you need to know on the best Samsung Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, right here, so keep reading for insight on the best deals before the sales end.

The official Samsung online store has deals on the latest folding Galaxy phones, OLED and QLED televisions, Samsung fridges, cordless vacuum cleaners, ovens, microwaves and gaming monitors. On top of all that, most third-party UK electronics retailers are offering their own set of discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and they have plenty of Samsung deals up for grabs.

As a tech expert, I know what to look for and have worked my way through the current Samsung Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals (as well as the best savings to be had on electric toothbrushes, laptops and more) to handpick a selection of the best. Keep scrolling for my expert top picks.

Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24: Was £799, now £599, Samsung.com

Was £799, now £599, Samsung.com Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic: Was £369, now £286.36, Johnlewis.com

Was £369, now £286.36, Johnlewis.com Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Was £1,049, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,049, now £849, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy Ring: Was £399, now £349, Johnlewis.com

Was £399, now £349, Johnlewis.com Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Was £141, now £99, Johnlewis.com

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Was £1,249, now £899, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

A great deal on the best phone Samsung makes, this discount brings the Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just £899. I dubbed it the best Android phone you can buy today, in my S24 Ultra review, at least in terms of raw performance and productivity features. The premium smartphone includes an S-Pen stylus for taking notes and sketching, while Galaxy AI enables features such as live translations and meeting transcriptions.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Was £799, now £599, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

The brilliant Galaxy S24 gets a massive £300 discount in Samsung’s Black Friday sale, with the brand promising that if you find its flagship Android phone cheaper anywhere else before 3 December they’ll refund you the difference. Featured in our round-up of the best Android phones, our tester called the Galaxy S24 “a premium Android phone on par with the [newest] iPhone and Pixel”.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s adventure watch has £100 off in the Black Friday sale. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed with a scratch-proof titanium exterior and packed with specialist features for hiking, diving and exploring, like dual-frequency GPS, an emergency siren and a red-light mode for maintaining your night vision. It’s the Apple Watch Ultra for Galaxy users, basically.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Was £1,049, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Here’s a giant £200 saving on the newest Samsung flip phone, which features in my list of the best folding phones in 2024. “A fashion-first Android phone, it doesn’t compromise on performance or functionality and is one of the best designed pieces of technology I’ve ever tested,” I wrote. You also get 10 per cent off either the Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro or Watch 7 when you buy on Amazon.

Samsung Jet 75E pet cordless stick vacuum: Was £429, now £279, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Save £150 on the Samsung Jet 75E in the Black Friday sale. The cordless vacuum cleaner offers powerful suction to tackle pet hair and a dust filter that aims to capture 99.9 per cent of bacteria. We haven’t reviewed this exact model, but the very similar Samsung Jet 70 earned a spot in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. Our tester was enamoured with its looks as well as its performance and design, calling it “extremely easy on the eye”.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 pro: Was £219, now £159, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

There's a handsome 27 per cent off the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 with Galaxy AI right now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals. Available in grey or white, these wireless buds feature an iconic design with small angled heads, to fit comfortably in your ears and streamline your audio experience. With added adaptive noise control, your earbuds will identify and prevent any unnecessary noise, and balance between ANC and ambient mode to work with your surroundings. Cool, right?

Samsung jet bot robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599.99, now £329.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Robot vacuums are lifesavers when it comes to keeping crumbs and dust at bay in busy households. This one – the jet bot – was dubbed the best device for remote operation in my guide to robot vacuums. When I say remote operation, I’m referring to the fact you control it via the Samsung smartthings app. One of the key perks of this feature? You can also use the app to access the camera on the vacuum and see where it is in real-time – handy if it has become stuck or you want to check up on your pet (you can guide it remotely, too). Now, it’s even more appealing, thanks to a 45 per cent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Was £1,799, now £1,499, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s star foldable gets a giant £300 discount for Black Friday, bringing the price of the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to £1,499. Trading in your existing phone can drop the price even further, with Samsung offering up to £670 for your old handset. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features in our round-up of the best folding phones, where our tester rated it for its premium design and fast performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Was £999, now £899.10, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Use the code NOW10 when you check out with the Galaxy Tab S10+ for a 10 per cent discount on Samsung’s latest tablet. The Galaxy Tab S10+ appears in our round-up of the best tablets in 2024, where our tester called it “a high-performance Android tablet, and the iPad’s only serious competition in this price range”.

Samsung galaxy ring: Was £399, now £349, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Compared to some of the discounts in this guide, you might consider this £50 off to be a touch stingy from Samsung; however, when you consider the fact that the Galaxy Ring only launched four months ago, it being reduced at all is somewhat of a surprise. When fellow tech writer Alex got his hands on the ring over the summer, he marvelled in his review at how “you can see your live heart rate directly inside the app.” The heart rate tracker, alongside the fact that “you’ll be able to pinch your index finger and thumb together twice to take a picture on your Galaxy phone,” left him in awe. With this rare reduction, why don’t you join him this Black Friday?

Samsung QN95D 55in 4K smart TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499 plus a free soundbar, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Here’s a £200 discount on the 55in QN95D, which uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology for improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus LED panels. The similar QN90D appears in our round-up of the best 4K televisions of 2024. You also get a free soundbar worth up to £400 when you buy a TV from Samsung this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic: Was £369, now £286.36, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery Galaxy Watch 6 classic ( Samsung )

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features in our review of the best smartwatches, where our tester called it the “the best Android smartwatch for Samsung users”. This deal on the classic edition of the watch, which is the same but larger and with a rotating bezel, has almost £100 off at John Lewis.

Samsung series 6 spacemax fridge freezer: Was £769, now £449, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Fridge freezers are about as essential as home appliances get, but they don’t come cheap. So Black Friday is the perfect time to get that long-awaited upgrade you’ve been after. Case and point, this stunning silver fridge from Samsung is now a whopping 40 per cent off. The brand refers to this model as their Tardis as it’s deceptively large and spacious, making it perfect for large households. Plus, the built-in water dispenser is always a bonus.

Samsung series 5 SpaceMax washing machine: Was £619, now £499, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Save £120 on the Samsung series 5 washing machine and you’ll get six months of Persil detergent thrown in for free. The wifi-enabled washer lets you tune your laundry schedule to save money on your bills, while the ‘spacemax’ design gives the machine a Tardis-like twist. (In that it’s bigger on the inside than some other washing machines, not that it travels through time).

Samsung galaxy A55 5G: Was £439, now £285, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Carphone Warehouse )

My pick for the best budget buy in my Samsung phones review, the A55 just became even more affordable, with this deal offering more than 25 per cent off. I praised all the device’s high-spec features, such as the great-looking AMOLED screen with its smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and the camera array that runs rings around those of other phones at this price. Not to mention you can trade in your device with Carphone Warehouse to cash in on an even bigger saving.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Was £141, now £99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Launched in July, the Galaxy Buds 3 ditch the old kidney-bean shaped earbud style in favour of a more AirPods-like design. They look and sound great, work seamlessly with Galaxy phones, tablets and laptops, and offer a generous battery life. The more expensive pro version gives you a better seal in the ear and improved ANC, but the entry-level Galaxy Buds 3 are a better deal at this discounted price.

Samsung odyssey G5 gaming monitor: Was £249, now £159, Samsung.com

open image in gallery Samsung Odyssey G5 ( Samsung )

Great gaming monitors don’t get much cheaper than this. Compatible with next-generation consoles as well as PCs, the odyssey G5 offers a crisp 1440px resolution and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response times. The 27in display is curved for a more immersive gaming experience.

Samsung galaxy book3 360 13.3in two-in-one laptop: Was £949, now £549, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Describing its older book2 model in my review, I praised its “wifi 6 protocol [which enables] faster download and transfer speed”. In the book 3 iteration, you’ll be treated to wifi 6E, which allows you to take advantage of faster wireless speeds and fewer delays – ideal in a world of hybrid working. And, thanks to Currys, you can save £400 on the model.

Samsung QN85D 55in 4K QLED TV: Was £1,499, now £799, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Samsung QN85D 55in 4K QLED TV ( Samsung )

You can save a whopping £700 on the current-model QN85 set from Samsung, which was released this year and features smooth 120Hz frame rates, anti-glare and wide-angle viewing, making it a good choice for naturally bright living rooms.

How long will Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals last?

The Black Friday weekend is now behind us, but there are still plenty of deals to shop with the Cyber Monday sale. Following right on from Black Friday, this year’s Cyber Monday takes place on 2 December. Samsung deals and discounts will be available throughout the day, or until stock runs out.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

Along with my fellow IndyBest shopping experts, I’ve been covering Black Friday for years. I track prices on everything from smartwatches to fridge freezers around the clock, so, I know how to spot a genuine Samsung deal, and I’d only recommend discounts on products the team has tested or that come from brands we trust.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and home appliances, try the links below:

