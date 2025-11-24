Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget your Smythson or Moleskine, the latest luxury notepads come in digital form. Rivalling Kindle ereaders and the best tablets, reMarkable is among the most popular digital notepads with an e-ink display. Now, you can score a rare discount thanks to Black Friday 2025.

Whether you’re jotting down details in meetings, sparking creativity through doodling or scribbling story ideas, the flagship reMarkable 2 replicates the feeling of pen on paper.

Just like a Kindle offers a realistic reading experience, the reMarkable 2 boasts a matte display and no screen glare, creating an authentic writing experience. Complete with a marker tip pen, your words boast a natural-looking stroke.

Our tech writer Steve Hogarty put his expert seal of approval on the notepad when he reviewed the reMarkable 2. “For truly distraction-free notetaking, the reMarkable 2 is a dedicated and accomplished digital notebook,” he said. Praising it as slim and lightweight, he attested that the writing experience is smart and seamless. “It trims away many of the usual tablet features – such as a web browser or a bookstore heaving with the latest novels – that might tempt you away from your writing.”

At full price, though, the bundle – including a keyboard for extra user-friendliness – will set you back more than £600. That’s why the brand’s Black Friday offers need to be on your radar.

“Razor-thin and unbelievably lightweight, this device has a sleek design and joyously minimalist user interface,” Steve said. Not only can you create separate notebooks and organise them into folders, but you can choose between templates such as ruled, graph paper and to-do list checkboxes. As well as being able to export your doodles and notes as PDFs, you’ve also got effectively infinite writing space to work with.

Plus, you can sign and annotate PDFs, and do crosswords and puzzles. “This is a real statement gadget – an executive toy for serious notetakers,” Steve noted. “Whip one out during a meeting and it will never fail to attract attention.” This Black Friday bundle deal includes the keyboard folio case, which lets you type notes, as well as a USB cable and nine replacement marker tips.

“For those seeking a distraction-free writing experience and who value the feel of pen on paper, it’s a compelling proposition as well as a beautiful piece of technology,” he concluded. It’s expensive, particularly once you add a folio and the premium marker stylus, but it’s undoubtedly a digital notepad for penning purists.” But thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can save on the bundle.

