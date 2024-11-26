Forget Dryrobe, our favourite changing robe is reduced for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The season to be cosy is well and truly upon us and whether you’re layering up for the school run or wild swimming (points awarded for bravery here), you can’t go wrong with a big snuggly changing robe.

Offering a roomy interior that makes it easy to switch your wet swim gear for dry clothes, they provide a super-insulated oversized layer for chilly days. They’re also kitted out with tried and tested features to protect you from the elements such as drawstring hoods and customisable sleeves.

Usually lined with a super-soft layer, these hooded lifelines are great for throwing on for a dog walk or protecting you from wind, rain and dwindling temperatures on your more adventurous days out.

Given their excellent technical credentials, the best changing robes aren’t cheap but as luck would have it, we’ve spotted a rare saving on our favourite changing robe in the Black Friday sales. Read on for how to shop the discount and make the most of the deal before temperatures drop even lower.

Red long-sleeve pro change robe EVO: Was £159.95, now £134.95, Red-equipment.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Red )

In our review of the best changing robes, our tester said: “We cannot rate this changing robe highly enough. Everything about it is *chef’s kiss*. The outer shell is soft and not at all shiny (we like this; you may prefer a sheen – no judgement here). It’s also fully waterproof and breathable, meaning we’re not a hot, sweaty mess if the weather warms up.”

Storm flaps and drawstrings make it easy to keep the weather out but still move easily and aside from the black colourway you can choose from blues, pinks, greens and more colour options, so there’ll definitely be an iteration to suit your style.

It’s available in both men’s and women’s sizes. But the Black Friday discount won’t be around for long so whether you’re a wild swimmer, surfer or simply need a throw-on layer that looks great and gets the job done, make the most of this deal while it lasts. With fleece-lined pockets, a customisable hood and sleeves and a range of cool colourways to choose from, it’s a great investment if you love the outdoors.

