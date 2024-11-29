I’ve found the lowest PS5 pro deal I’ve ever seen this Black Friday
The console only launched earlier this month and it’s already being slashed in price
It hasn’t even been a month since the ultra-powerful PS5 Pro was first released in the UK, and gamers are already being treated to a hefty price cut on the console couryesy of Black Friday.
I’ve been busy tracking all the latest gaming offers and managed to find the console, which usually costs an eye-watering £699.99, reduced by nearly £40 at EE, making now the perfect time to upgrade to the latest model if you’ve been holding your nose at the stench of the overpriced machine.
EE isn’t the only retailer taking chunks out of the console for Black Friday, I’ve also spotted deals at Argos and Amazon, which have been slashing the price on PlayStation gear this month with the best PS5 Black Friday deals, and there are already gaming discounts to be found on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.
Boasting better graphics and more internal storage, keep reading if you want to snap up the PS5 Pro deal.
PS5 Pro: Was £695, now £659, Store.ee.co.uk
Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. With graphics so good you can see reflections and refractions of light in car windows. You also get 2TB of internal storage with the new console, letting you store more games, and it’s compatible with the detachable disc drive (if you can find one in stock).
