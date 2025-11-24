The Digital Edition PS5 console is at lowest price ever for Black Friday

Gamers, the wait is over: Black Friday 2025 is just four days away, but the PS5 digital edition console is already at its lowest price ever. The sale event officially kicks off on 28 November but Sony has rolled out its PS5 Black Friday deals early, and every console and accessory, plus plenty of PS5 games, are on sale.

The gaming giant has announced mega Black Friday price cuts for the PS5 Slim digital edition, dropping to just £280 for the very first time. The PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim disc editions also get a £90 price cut for the big event. And that’s not all – the price of the PlayStation Portal has also dropped by £20, with additional discounts on the PS VR2, DualSense controllers and PlayStation’s range of gaming earbuds and headsets.

A new PS5 Slim digital edition Fortnite bundle will also be released for just £294.99 during the sale. The discounts will be available at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, Currys, Argos and more. As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ll be rounding up every PS5 deal as it goes live, from consoles and bundles to PS5 accessories and PlayStation games the IndyBest team has tested. Start your engines.

The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26 : Was £485.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk

Was £485.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £589, Argos.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £589, Argos.co.uk PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £299, Argos.co.uk

Was £529.99, now £299, Argos.co.uk PlayStation 5 and Battlefield 6 bundle: Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk

