Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Digital Edition PS5 console is at lowest price ever for Black Friday

The PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro and PlayStation Portal are at their lowest price this week

Alex Lee
Senior tech critic
Monday 24 November 2025 04:40 EST
You can snap up excellent deals on PS5 consoles and accessories right now
You can snap up excellent deals on PS5 consoles and accessories right now (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Gamers, the wait is over: Black Friday 2025 is just four days away, but the PS5 digital edition console is already at its lowest price ever. The sale event officially kicks off on 28 November but Sony has rolled out its PS5 Black Friday deals early, and every console and accessory, plus plenty of PS5 games, are on sale.

The gaming giant has announced mega Black Friday price cuts for the PS5 Slim digital edition, dropping to just £280 for the very first time. The PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim disc editions also get a £90 price cut for the big event. And that’s not all – the price of the PlayStation Portal has also dropped by £20, with additional discounts on the PS VR2, DualSense controllers and PlayStation’s range of gaming earbuds and headsets.

A new PS5 Slim digital edition Fortnite bundle will also be released for just £294.99 during the sale. The discounts will be available at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, Currys, Argos and more. As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ll be rounding up every PS5 deal as it goes live, from consoles and bundles to PS5 accessories and PlayStation games the IndyBest team has tested. Start your engines.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

  • PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26: Was £485.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk
  • PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289, Argos.co.uk
  • PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £589, Argos.co.uk
  • PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £299, Argos.co.uk
  • PlayStation 5 and Battlefield 6 bundle: Was £537.99, now £430, Currys.co.uk

For more sales and savings, read IndyBest’s comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect

1
PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’

PS5 Slim bundle with FC 26

You can get a PS5 Slim with a free copy of EA Sports FC 26 thanks to this Black Friday deal from Argos. EA Sports FC 26 usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and this beautiful game plays at its best on the PS5.

Back to top

2
PS VR2

ps-vr-2-black-friday-indybest

Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review of the space-sim title, Steve Hogarty described it as “an excellent virtual reality headset for the price”.

Steve called the device an excellent VR headset (Steve Hogarty / The Independent)
Steve called the device an excellent VR headset (Steve Hogarty / The Independent)

He added: “PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

Back to top

3
PS5 Pro

ps5 pro

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. It features 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling. The PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. You can currently save a cool £100 on the console at Amazon as well as Argos.

Back to top

4
PS5 DualSense controller

Sony PS5 dualsense controller

You can save 31 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller ahead of Black Friday at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller, and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

Back to top

5
PS5 Slim digital edition

ps5 slim digital deal

Argos has also slashed the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim down to only £290 this Black Friday. That means you can save £140 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later date.

Back to top

6
PS5 Slim disc edition with ‘NBA 2K26’

PS5 Slim with NBA 2K26

Basketball fans can grab the PS5 Slim disc edition bundled with the newly released NBA 2K26 game for a steal, at just £389. That’s a saving of more than £80 off the PS5 disc edition, which comes with the latest title in the highly popular basketball franchise.

Back to top

7
'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition'

best black friday ps5 deals cyberpunk 2077 indybest

While some of the best console deals will land on Black Friday itself, you don’t need to wait until the sales weekend to take advantage of PS5 game discounts. Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and you can save 50 per cent on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion pack. When gaming expert Jake Brigstock played the game for his round-up of the best PS5 games of all time, he said: "It never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer."

Back to top

8
'EA Sports FC 26'

EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series XS

Got a shiny, brand new PS5 and looking for some cheap games to go with it? Football fans can grab the latest title in EA’s long-running FC series. With enhanced responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and more explosive movement, it’s a must-own for footie fans. Amazon’s Black Friday sales have officially kicked off, and you can secure a copy of EA Sports FC 26 on the PS5 for just £37.99, saving 33 per cent.

Back to top

9
PlayStation 5 and 'Battlefield 6' bundle

PS5 and Battlefield 6 bundle

With the PS5 disc edition (was £479, now £379, Currys.co.uk) and Battlefield 6 (was £58.99, now £52, Currys.co.uk) both reduced ahead of Black Friday, this bundle deal only saves you £1 compared with buying the console and game separately. But if you were planning to buy both anyway, this bundle makes it easier to grab the pair of savings in one go.

Back to top

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 28 November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), but you don’t need to wait until then to nab a discount. Deals have already started and will continue right through until Cyber Monday (1 December) and beyond to Boxing Day sales. If you’ve got a PS5 on your wishlist, keep checking back on this page, as I’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest deals as soon as they go live. I’ll also be updating sale prices and removing old deals, so you can be sure only the best, freshest PS5 offers will be included here.

Why you can trust us to find the best PS5 deals this Black Friday

Alex has been covering the PS5 since it launched in 2020, leading The Independent’s PS5 stock tracker and helping thousands of readers grab a console. He knows what makes a good PS5 discount and what price cuts you should ignore, helping you save money this Black Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in