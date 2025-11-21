Every PS5 device is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

PlayStation fans, the wait is over. While Black Friday 2025 doesn’t officially kick off until next week, Sony has rolled out its PS5 Black Friday deals a whole week early, and every console and accessory, plus plenty of PS5 games, have plummeted in price.

The gaming giant has announced massive Black Friday price cuts for the PS5 Slim digital edition, dropping to just £294.99 for the very first time. The PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim disc editions also get a £90 price cut for the big event. And that’s not all. The price of the PlayStation Portal has also dropped by £20, with additional discounts on the PS VR2, DualSense controllers and PlayStation’s range of gaming earbuds and headsets.

A new PS5 Slim digital edition Fortnite bundle will also be released for just £294.99 during the sale. The discounts will be available at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Very, Currys, Argos and more. I’ll be rounding up every PS5 deal as it goes live, from consoles and bundles to PS5 accessories and PlayStation games we’ve tested at IndyBest. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, keep scrolling for the PS5 deals you can snap up right now.

The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26 : Was £485.99, now £285, EE.co.uk

Was £485.99, now £285, EE.co.uk PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £280, Ee.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £280, Ee.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £575, EE.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £575, EE.co.uk PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £299, Currys.co.uk

( Very )

You can get a PS5 Slim with a free copy of EA Sports FC 26 thanks to this Black Friday deal from EE. EA Sports FC 26 usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26 is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and this beautiful game plays at its best on the PS5.

( Argos )

EE has slashed the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim down to only £280 this Black Friday. That means you can save £150 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later date.

( Amazon )

Basketball fans, you can grab the PS5 Slim disc edition bundled with the newly released NBA 2K26 game for a steal at just £389. That’s a saving of more than £80 off the PS5 disc edition that comes with the latest title in the highly popular basketball franchise.

( EE )

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and even more rendering power. “Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee in his PS5 Pro review. You can currently save a cool £100 on the console at Amazon.

PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £309.99, Game.co.uk

( PlayStation )

Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review of the space-sim title, Steve Hogarty described it as one of the “best and easiest headsets to set up and use”, and right now, it’s £220 off at Game.

PS5 DualSense controller: Was £64.99, now £49, Amazon.co.uk

( Sony )

Save 25 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller ahead of Black Friday at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

'Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition': Was £49, now £24.95, Amazon.co.uk

( PS5 )

While some of the best console deals will land on Black Friday itself, you don’t need to wait until the sales weekend to take advantage of PS5 game discounts. Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, and you can save 50 per cent on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion pack. When gaming expert Jake Brigstock played the game for his roundup of the best PS5 games of all time, he said: "It never gets tiresome – you can easily sink hundreds of hours into it and still not see everything the game has to offer."

'EA Sports FC 26': Was £56.95, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Got a shiny, brand new PS5 and looking for some cheap games to go with it? Football fans can grab the latest title in EA’s long-running FC series. With enhanced responsive dribbling, smarter AI positioning, and more explosive movement, it’s a must-own for footie fans. Amazon’s Black Friday sales have officially kicked off, and you can secure a copy of EA Sports FC 26 on the PS5 for just £37.99, saving 33 per cent.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday, 28 November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), but you don’t need to wait until then to nab a discount. Deals have already started and will continue right through until Cyber Monday (1 December) and beyond to Boxing Day sales. If you’ve got a PS5 on your wishlist, keep checking back on this page for the best prices throughout the sale, as I’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest deals as soon as they go live.

Why you can trust us to find the best PS5 deals this Black Friday

Alex has been covering the PS5 since it launched in 2020, leading The Independent’s PS5 stock tracker and helping thousands of readers grab a console. He knows what makes a good PS5 discount and what price cuts you should ignore, helping you save money this Black Friday.

