Best PS5 Black Friday 2024 deals to shop as Sony officially reveals offers

Everyone’s favourite sale may not have officially started yet, but the early Black Friday 2024 deals are already delivering the goods. From Argos to Very, retailers big and small have kicked off their sales, bringing tech and gaming deals galore.

Now, Sony has revealed that it will be kicking off its own Black Friday sale this week. From 22 November, the gaming giant will be slashing the price on PlayStation 5 consoles, the PlayStation VR2 headset, PS5 games and even PS5 accessories, including the DualSense wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

The deals will be available across PlayStation Direct and third-party retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very and AO. While Sony hasn’t stated whether it will be cutting the price of the PS5 Pro for Black Friday, third-party retailers have already discounted it by £40.

There are already Xbox Black Friday and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be found. Below, I’m rounding up everything you need to know about when PS5 Black Friday deals start, and the best PS5 deals to shop now.

When will PS5 Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Technically, Black Friday is supposed to start on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. That’s Friday 29 November this year, concluding with the Cyber Monday discounts on 2 December.

But note the word “technically”. Black Friday doesn’t actually just mean a single weekend anymore – it’s an entire month-long festival of deals, with several tech retailers already launching price cuts on a tonne of products.

Sony has announced that its Black Friday sale will begin on 22 November this year, with the deals concluding on 2 December.

What to expect from PS5 deals this Black Friday 2024

Sony has confirmed that it will be releasing a new Fortnite Cobalt Star PS5 bundle, and will discount the PlayStation VR2, DualSense wireless controllers, Pulse Elite wireless headsets, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, PS5 console covers and select PS5 and PS4 titles.

On 12 November, the gaming giant released an advert on its YouTube channel but quickly deleted it. In the ad, Sony announced that the digital edition version of the PS5 Slim (without the disc drive) will fall to just $379.99 in the US – a $70 discount. If the UK gets the same price cut, then the PS5 Slim could fall below £300 for the first time.

Best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now

PS5 Pro: Was £699, now £659, Ee.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Despite only launching a week ago, the EE Store has already slashed the price of the PS5 Pro by £40 in its early Black Friday sale, taking it down to just £660. Boasting 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. It also comes with 2TB of internal storage, so you can store even more games.

PS5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389.99, now £369.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Amazon has taken a small £20 off the price of the all-digital PS5 Slim console. While it doesn’t come with a disc drive, you can always add one on at a later date, plus the new PS5 Slim comes with more internal storage, so you can keep even more games on the system. It boasts the same specs as the disc edition console.

PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479.99, now £457.28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

There aren’t any great deals on the PlayStation 5 right now, but Amazon does have a small discount. You can currently save over £20 at the retailer. This model, with the ability to read Blu-Ray discs, is essential for anyone whose library of games and movies is still physical. It’s the only PS5 console that still comes with a detachable disc drive as standard – not even the PS5 Pro has one of those. “A catalogue of exclusive games – many of them truly unmissable experiences – gives the PS5 a slight edge over the (technically more powerful) Xbox Series X.,” tech writer Steve wrote in his review.

PS5 DualSense controller: Was £64.99, now £54.95, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Rarely ever on sale, there’s a £10 discount on the PS5 DualSense controller at Very. The PS5 only comes with one controller in the box, so if you want to play FC 25 on the couch with your mates, you’re going to need a second controller. “It has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what sized hands you have, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end,” said gaming writer Jennifer Allen in her review. “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.”

PS5 DualSense Edge controller: Was £209, now £195.75, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Save over £13 on Sony’s pro-level PS5DualSense Edge controller at Very. Designed for PS5 gamers looking for a more tailored experience, the controller has re-mappable buttons, as well as sticks and triggers that can be fine-tuned for sensitivity, dead zones and travel distance. The gamepad has a range of hardware and software-based customisation options, including swappable stick caps and rear-facing paddles with mappable inputs.

‘EA Sports FC 25’, PS5: Was £69.99, now £33.34, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

https://www.bigw.com.au/collection/gaming-new-releasesSave more than 50 per cent on FC 25 for the PS5 at Amazon, a game that boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your boots, now’s the perfect time.

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X 2TB M.2 SSD: Was £402.07, now £165, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save a massive 60 per cent on Western Digital’s WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD for the PS5. With an integrated heatsink, it’ll always run at peak performance. You can load up games directly from the SSD with minimal lag, low latency and short load times with speeds up to 7,300 MB/s. If you’re running out of space on your PS5, this 2TB drive will be plenty enough for all your AAA games.

