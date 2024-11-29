Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The biggest sale event in the shopping calendar, Black Friday is the perfect time to tick off your fashion wishlist at a fraction of the cost. When it comes to jewellery, Pandora’s Black Friday 2024 sale has landed with up to 30 per cent off.

From personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Game of Thrones, there are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. While the brand’s signature collection is full of timeless pieces, its new trend-led ‘essence’ range has won the label a whole new fan base on TikTok, thanks to chunky rings, pearl drop charms and more.

Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday. This year, Pandora is treating us to up to 30 per cent off selected jewellery from its essence line, pavé collection and cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping – and I’ve rounded up my favourite pieces below.

Best Pandora Black Friday deals

Pandora glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

You can save 20 per cent on the TikTok-viral glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm in Pandora’s Black Friday sale. Hand-finished in sterling silver, this firefly charm features rounded glow-in-the-dark glass (it shows as white in the daylight and milky green at night) which recharges when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Meanwhile, a second silver disc reads “You light up my life.”

Pandora pave Cuban chain bracelet: Was £170, now £136, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

This timeless piece is discounted by 20 per cent in Pandora’s Black Friday sale. A lovely gift for someone this Christmas, the sterling silver bracelet features sparkling links in a chain. The top of each half circle is set with three round sparkling pavé stones, while the back of the chain is polished for extra shine. The bracelet closes with a flat, square-shaped clasp, which features an engraved Pandora logo.

Pandora organically shaped bangle: Was £150, now £120, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A sleek style, this 14-carat gold-plated bangle is characterised by a wavy profile that varies in thickness, creating a sense of movement and a subtle undulating effect. Said to be inspired by the natural lines and curves found in nature, you can stack the bangle up the arm with your other favourite bracelets and bangles. Right now, there’s 20 per cent off.

Pandora organically shaped heart ring: Was £90, now £72, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Hailing from Pandora’s cult essence collection, the organically shaped heart ring boasts a subtly wavy silhouette. Crafted from gold-plated sterling silver, the band splits into an imperfectly-shaped openwork heart. When worn, only the middle part of the heart touches the finger while the rest of the ring is raised. Slightly oversized, it’s a statement style for your ring stack.

Pandora signature I-D collier pendant and necklace: Was £600, now £420, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A more premium pick from Pandora, this 14 karat solid gold necklace is adorned with the brand name on a horseshoe-style pendant and features an ultra-fine link chain. It’s available with a matching I-D collection gold bangle (was £1,500, now £1,050, Pandora.net) and, in terms of sizing, it offers three jump rings for length and comfort versatility. Now with a £180 discount, it’s a better time than ever to treat yourself.

Pandora moments small charm hoop earrings: Was £55, now £38.50, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

For the rose gold girl in your life, this pair of dainty hoops is plated with 14 karat rose gold and features the brand’s signature snake skin pattern. They’re now reduced by 30 per cent and, if your budget stretches it bit further, they can be paired with the brand’s regular and dangle charms for a more glamorous finish.

Pandora moments T-bar snake chain bracelet: Was £65, now £39, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Nothing quite beats a classic, and Pandora’s snake T-bar bracelet is quintessential to the brand’s style. This sterling silver piece is sure to be eye-catching whether worn alone or with the additions of your favourite ‘Pandora Moments’ compatible charms. Delicate and simple, the snake chain is further elevated by the T-bar double-circle that secures the bracelet together.

