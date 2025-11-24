The Oura ring has been reduced by £100 for Black Friday

For those of you who have been waiting for a Black Friday deal on an Oura smart ring, there’s good news: you can currently save £100 on both the Oura ring 4 and gen 3 smart ring.

The wearable comes at a hefty price, but senior tech critic Alex Lee said the Oura ring 4 has “the best sleep tracking of any wearable”, and it’s the “best activity tracker I’ve found in a smart ring so far”.

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia has also worn the smart ring, noting that it is a “valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.”

At full price, it retails for £349, with an extra £5.99 monthly subscription fee needed to unlock all its features. So, if you’re savvy, you’ll want to grab the health tracker in the Black Friday sales.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Boots.com

Discounts on Oura rings are rare, so this £100 saving at Boots is worth considering, to say the least.

“The main benefit that the Oura ring 4 provides, compared with the gen 3, is improved durability, comfort and accuracy,” says senior tech writer Alex Lee. “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £199, now £99, Healf.com

The Oura ring 3 does not have the same smart sensing platform as the latest generation, while also weighing slightly more and having seven days of battery life rather than eight. But there is still a lot to like, and it’s far more affordable than its successor.

“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker or activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of boxes, in one tiny package,” our reviewers noted in their review.

“For those keen to enter the world of biohacking and take steps to optimise your sleep and energy and track your readiness for exercise and your cycle more effectively, the Oura presents one of the easiest ways to do all this. It’s also a great option for anyone who doesn’t love wearing a tracker on their wrist and prefers a smaller wearable that takes up less real estate on the body.”

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. For readers on this side of the pond, that means it will land on 28 November this year.

Most brands will introduce their discounts over the course of a fortnight before the event, and continue to offer savings in the weeks that follow. However, most of the best deals can usually be found over the Black Friday weekend, which starts on Friday 28 November and ends on 1 December (aka Cyber Monday).

