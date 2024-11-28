Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blanket hoodies are among winter’s hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. Luckily, the brand’s mega Black Friday event sees 50 per cent off everything (yes, everything).

Much loved for its shearling-lined blanket hoodies, matching pyjamas and new outerwear options that all aim to keep you toasty, the brand is an IndyBest favourite. Its oversized hoodies lived up to the hype in my review of the best blanket hoodies.

The garments are hot property as a means to hold off turning on the central heating for as long as possible, with everyone from TikTokers (#oodie has 486.3 million views, and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets.

Here are just a few of the designs to make a beeline for, including options for kids, dressing gowns, weighted blankets and more.

The Oodie, corgi: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where I found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. If you’re sold, you can get the brand’s OG Oodie in this playful corgi print for just £32.50 right now.

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” I said in my review of the cult Oodie. My only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, making this 50 per cent saving especially appealing.

The Oodie cloud onesie: Was £75, now £37.50, theoodie.co.uk

For a head-to-toe snuggly feeling you can’t go wrong with Oodie’s onesies. I love this adorable unisex cloud print, which is perfect for lounging about the house or cosy movie nights. The sherpa-lined hood and handy pockets make this a onesie you’ll never want to take off, especially as it currently has a whopping 50 per cent discount.

