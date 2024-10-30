Oodie’s £1 blanket hoodie deal is returning for Black Friday 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Each winter, blanket hoodies are one of the hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. Luckily, if you’re looking to save on one of its coveted wearable throws, the brand has just announced the return of its mega Black Friday event.

Much loved for its shearling-lined blanket hoodies, matching pyjamas and new outerwear options that all aim to keep you toasty, the brand is an IndyBest favourite. Its oversized hoodies lived up to the hype in our tried and tested round-up of the best blanket hoodies.

Hot property as a means to hold off turning on the central heating for as long as possible, everyone from TikTokers (#oodie has 486.3 million views, and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets. A cost-effective way to keep cosy without causing your household bills to soar, most of the blankets are complete with hoods, sleeves or armholes and are usually finished in a plush fleece fabric.

Now, you can secure one of Oodie’s bestselling black £65 blanket hoodies for just £1 thanks to its Black Friday event. All you need to do is sign up with your email or phone number to be notified 24 hours before the offer goes live and again with a two hour warning.

The Black Friday deal is set to drop on 6 November 2024, building up excitement to the main event. In the meantime, you can shop the best Oodie early deals below. Here are just a few of the designs to make a beeline for, including options for kids.

Read more: Best early Black Friday 2024 deals

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £39, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, making this deal especially appealing.

Oodie kin twin pack: Was £78, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

If you’re shopping for kids, this twin pack gets you two blanket hoodies for £59. Choose between having two matching hoodies or different prints and finishes, with both one-size-fits-all blankets finished in a soft flannel fleece and warming sherpa lining.

Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert