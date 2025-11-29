The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are still going strong. If you’re looking for discounts on gaming gear ahead of Christmas, now’s the time to shop for your favourites. I’m here to help you find the greatest offers and I’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch discounts on console bundles, games and more.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve got years of experience when it comes to finding genuine savings worth your time, so you can trust me to bring you the offers that provide the best value for money.

Whether you’re looking for a Switch 2 console, controllers, racing wheels or Super Mario games, my picks from the best Black Friday offers can save you money on your gaming.

While the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t yet had a dramatic markdown, being the newest console of the big three, there are still loads of great deals to peruse. Some of the best savings are in bundle form, pairing the Switch 2 with big titles such as Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends and Donkey Kong. I’ve also found some bundle deals on the ever-popular Switch OLED. Keep scrolling to see my favourite deals for this year.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals:

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World : Was £429, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £429, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £404, Currys.co.uk

Was £432, now £404, Currys.co.uk Super Mario Party Jamboree and Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch 2 edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385.99, Argos.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Argos recently discounted the Nintendo Switch 2, and was the first retailer to do so since the console first launched over the summer. Elsewhere, other retailers, including Amazon and Smyths Toys, have also slashed the price of the console. Sure, it’s only a £10 saving, but to get a discount on the console this early in its life cycle is absolutely unheard of. It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system, as I noted in my Nintendo Switch 2 review. The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, and accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: Was £429, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk

( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch 2’s official bundle with Mario Kart World has just received its first-ever price cut. Argos has slashed the price of the bundle to just £399.99, a saving of £30. Mario Kart World sees big updates to its predecessor, which tech critic Steve Hogarty put to the test in his review.

“Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes,” he said. “The maximum number of racers is also doubled to a chaotic 24 karts, and a new Battle Royale-style knockout mode sees players competing to stay in the race, with slower racers knocked out each lap.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with Donkey Kong Bananza: Was £453, now £409, Very.co.uk

( Very.co.uk )

You can now get your hands on Nintendo’s latest console plus a bundled copy of Donkey Kong Bananza at a knock-down price. It’s been donkeys’ years since we had a 3D adventure with gaming’s favourite simian, so you’re sure to have a blast with Bananza, with inventive yet chaotic platforming and satisfying, destructive levels.

Tech critic Steve Hogarty played the first few hours of the game, and his Donkey Kong Bananza review said it's "already shaping up to be this generation’s Super Mario Odyssey. Stupidly silly fun, technically impressive and gorgeous to look at, it’s destined to be the console’s first must-have game.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’, 12-month Nintendo Switch Online and Yoshi Christmas ornament: Was £488.96, now £429.99, Nintendo.co.uk

( Nintendo )

In the Nintendo Black Friday sale, if you buy the official Mario Kart World bundle, the gaming giant will throw in a free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, something you’ll need if you want to race online with friends or compete against others around the world. And because Nintendo is full of festive cheer, it’s also chucking in a free Yoshi Christmas ornament worth £7.99. Altogether, you’re saving £58.97 compared with buying everything individually, so this is the biggest saving for the console that we’ve seen so far.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £439, Very.co.uk

( Very )

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza for just £22 each – that’s half price for the two games. Both appear on my and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s list of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £404, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Like Amazon, Currys has slashed the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle by £20 for Black Friday. But to sweeten the deal even further, the retailer is also throwing in two pairs of Goji Joy-Con wheel attachments for absolutely nothing. If you’re a die-hard Mario Kart fan and want it to feel like you’re actually racing around the circuit in your living room, this is the bundle to get.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’: Was £454.99, now £429.99, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

This bundle pairs the Nintendo Switch 2 console with the all-new Pokémon Legends: Z-A game for just £430, meaning you’re getting the game for just £30 instead of the usual £55 when bought separately. “There’s a new active battle system, and the game takes place entirely within Lumiose City – the heart of the Kalos region first introduced in Pokémon X & Y,” we said in our roundup of the best Switch 2 games. “Don’t be put off by the single setting, though. Lumiose feels expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do. Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokémon fans hooked long after the credits roll.”

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers: Was £41.99, now £34.99, Very.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Nintendo’s all-new Joy-Con 2 controllers have received their first-ever price cut at Very thanks to Black Friday. If you need a second pair to game with your friends and family on the couch, you’ll want to pick these up in the sale. “The rumble has been improved (HD Rumble 2 is noticeably more precise), and the big new feature is the addition of mouse-style motion controls,” gaming correspondent Jake and I said in our review. “The new dedicated GameChat button is a nice touch too, letting you quickly mute or jump into a chat during online games, something Nintendo’s never really tackled before.”

'Super Mario Party Jamboree' and 'Jamboree TV' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

( EE )

EE has discounted one of the first OG Switch titles to get an official Switch 2 upgrade: Super Mario Party Jamboree. Plus, the new Jamboree TV: Switch 2 Edition adds a full extra mode built around the console’s upgraded hardware. It features 20 new mini-games that use the Switch 2’s camera, microphone and motion controls – your face can even appear on screen.

Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller: Was £74.99, now £67.99, Ee.co.uk

( Nintendo )

If you want to take your Nintendo Switch 2 experience up a gear, I highly recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller. Currently on offer with a modest saving of £7 at the EE Store, the all-new pro controller includes a new chat button, mappable GL and GR buttons and an audio jack for wired headphones. It's a more comfortable controller for Switch gamers.

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Nintendo Switch 2: Was £49.99, now £27.85, Amazon.co.uk

( EA )

Football fans can save a huge 54 per cent on the latest entry in EA’s football series this Black Friday. EA Sports FC 26 is the most realistic-looking instalment in the franchise yet, with improved animations, sharper visuals and new gameplay that makes every match feel more authentic. There are now new manager career live challenges, where players can earn rewards by tackling real-world scenarios, and alternative storylines that can span from quick sessions to full multi-season campaigns.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch 2 Edition: Was £56.99, now £50.99, Very.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Given the fact that the Switch 2 was released less than six months ago, it would seem retailers are hesitant to slash prices on games for the console. In fact the lowest price I've seen so far for Zelda's Tears of the Kingdom game has been £48.95 at Amazon – but if you know where to look, you can get it for less. In my recent guide to the best Switch 2 games, I dubbed the title the best open-world game after praising its vivid 4K optics. "Tears of the Kingdom is still a brilliant game and looks as good as it ever has on the Switch 2." I wrote. Now, by stacking Very's £6 Black Friday discount with an additional 10 per cent off – using code 'FLASH10' – you can save more than £10 on the popular fantasy game.

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘EA Sports FC 26’ bundle: Was £342, now £319, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

This bundle gets you £30 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and the included EA Sports FC 26. In my review of the Nintendo Switch OLED, I said “playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy”, while the kickstand was “absolutely glorious, stretching across the entire expanse of the bottom of the console”. I also found the build quality felt more premium than the Nintendo Switch and Switch lite. Having freshly launched this September, EA Sports FC 26 will no doubt be on a lot of Christmas wishlists too.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom’: Was £494, now £463, Very.co.uk

( Nintendo )

This bundle at Very saves £31 on the latest Nintendo console and two games to set you up for hours of playtime. In addition to Mario Kart World, you’ll also get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom. Our tech critic, Steve Hogarty, described it in his The Legend of Zelda review as a “rich and detailed adventure” that’s “set against the backdrop of a stunning, pretty world of rolling fields, floating islands, intricately designed dungeons and sprawling caverns.”

Bayonetta 3: Was £28.45, now £23.49: Amazon.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Dubbed a top action title in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games, Bayonetta 3 is the strongest showcase for the series to date, with meaningful improvements made to its core combat mechanics. In our full Bayonetta 3 review, games writer Jasper Pickering said: “It’s an outrageous and fitting return to form for the umbra witch and her posse of occultish heavy hitters." Right now, you can save 17 per cent on the price tag at Amazon.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2: Was £49.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Our favourite Pokemon game on Switch 2 now comes with a modest 10 per cent saving at Amazon. The Independent’s gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock rated it 4.5 out of five stars, saying “Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokemon fans hooked long after the credits roll”. Despite it being set in a single place (Lumiose City), it’s satisfyingly expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most brands and retailers, including Currys, Amazon, John Lewis and Very, kicked off the Black Friday sales in the lead up to or on 28 November, and their sales will continue through the weekend before morphing into the Cyber Monday sale on Monday, 1 December. The official Nintendo Black Friday sale is also set to come to an end on 1 December, so you’ll have plenty of time to nab a deal.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

While Cyber Monday used to be the time to shop online tech deals, things have changed. Tech discounts are available throughout November, so Cyber Monday has become a finale to the Black Friday long weekend rather than a separate event. That said, fresh deals can still appear – but the best approach is to snap up a great price on something you’ve had your eye on as soon as you see it. Once popular items sell out over the Black Friday weekend, they’re usually gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

For the lowdown on all common pitfalls to avoid when shopping in the Black Friday sales, our shopping expert Molly Greaves has rounded up her top tips, including how to spot when a deal is too good to be true, her advice on avoiding scams, and what price tracking sites to use to get the best deal.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Nintendo Switch deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been covering tech deals for close to a decade in the industry. He’s also reviewed everything from the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 to the best Nintendo Switch games, so he knows what’s good, and when something’s an actual bargain.

Looking for more gaming deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday PS5 deals to shop now