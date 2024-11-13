Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gamers, the month of Black Friday has arrived, bringing one of the few chances to find discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, the best Nintendo Switch games and other great deals on games consoles. If you’ve been holding out for a price drop, now’s the time to dive in.

While Black Friday technically doesn’t begin until 29 November, many retailers have already kicked off their sales. In fact, Amazon and John Lewis were offering one of the best early Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED I’d ever seen.

Live for two days only, the deal included a £40 discount on the console, as well as a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Now that deal has expired, I’m hoping the console will fall back down in price again, as we inch closer to Black Friday.

John Lewis isn’t the only high street retailer cutting prices, either – Argos has slashed the price of Switch games. Meanwhile, Nintendo has already released three Christmas bundles that include free games and memberships. Even more deals should launch as we glide through the month.

With rumours swirling about a mid-2025 release for the Nintendo Switch 2, I’m expecting Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals on the Switch OLED, original model Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and, of course, bundles and games. Below, I’m rounding up everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales, from the best early Nintendo Switch offers to the deals I expect to see on Black Friday itself.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Officially speaking, Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means, this year, the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November and end with Cyber Monday discounts on 2 December.

Although those are the official dates, last year, I saw deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, bundles and games begin right from the start of November at the official Nintendo Store, Argos and Very, so, it’s well worth keeping an eye out, even before Black Friday starts. In fact, Argos and John Lewis have already kicked off their sales.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday 2024

While I can’t guarantee there will be Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, it’s extremely likely, given Nintendo is planning to release a next-generation console next year. Nintendo Switch deals are usually pretty awful at any other time of year, so, I’m expecting them to be the very best (like no one ever was) when they drop this November. This is expected to be the last Black Friday before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, after all.

I’m expecting to see discounts on both the original Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch OLED. Both consoles received price cuts last November. Asda sliced £30 off the OLED model, taking it down to its lowest ever price (at the time) of £279. I’m expecting the Switch OLED to fall below £250 for the first time this November.

Bundles are also big business on Black Friday. Argos discounted the price of the Switch OLED with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Switch Online membership to just £299. That means you paid £10 less for the Switch OLED console, and got a free game and free Switch Online membership. Retailers always cart this deal out every year, and I’m expecting this one will be here again this Black Friday, and potentially cost £259.

As for the Switch Lite, there are rarely ever any sales on Nintendo’s cheapest console. I’ve not seen that many good ones since Black Friday 2021. Argos had one decent bundle deal last year, which got you a Switch Lite in the Aloha Edition for £189.99 – £10 less than the usual cost of the console. The retailer threw in a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as a second extra free game. Hopefully, we’ll see some better discounts this Black Friday, but I’m not holding my breath.

Best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and a 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £309.99, now £298, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo has just released a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal, which includes a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, you’ll get an additional £10 sliced off the console’s asking price, plus the game and membership thrown in for free. Amazon and John Lewis had previously reduced this bundle to just £269.99, so it might go back down to that price closer to Black Friday. In my review of the console, I said the colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £324.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

If you don’t need the larger or more vibrant OLED display, then this bundle deal on the OG Nintendo Switch will serve you well. It comes with Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg-strap accessory and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, the retailer knocks off a further £10 on the cost of console, saving you a total of £76.

Nintendo Switch Lite with ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £284.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch Lite is the spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS. With a smaller screen, the Switch Lite can only be played in handheld mode. This bundle gets you a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free, saving you a huge £85 on the game and the membership. You can either get it in coral or turquoise, with an Animal Crossing theme.

Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £199.99, now £179.80, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Featuring a smaller 5.5in display and up to seven hours of battery life, this is the console you should be eyeing up if you just want a gaming device that doubles up as a travel companion. You can’t dock this device or play it on the TV, but it is cheaper than the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. With this discount, you’re saving £20 on the console’s RRP – I haven’t seen it this cheap since July 2023.

‘Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’, Nintendo Switch: Was £16.99, now £9.95, Thegamecollection.net

open image in gallery ( Ubisoft )

Independent games retailer has just discounted Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope by £8. “There’s enough meaningful changes to entice Super Mario fans that fall outside the tactical genre, while also staying true to its core appeal,” our writer said in their review of the game.

‘Bayonetta 3’, Nintendo Switch: Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Looking for a new title to add to your Switch collection? Bayonetta 3 is one of the best Nintendo Switch games and is currently on sale at Argos. “Bayonetta fans will find plenty to adore and, while its absurdity may take newcomers some getting used to, it’s high-octane action at its near best,” our writer said in their review.

‘Super Mario RPG’, Nintendo Switch: Was £32.31, now £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Save 17 per cent on one of Nintendo’s newest games with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Released last year, Super Mario RPG is a remake of the classic SNES game from the 1990s. Mario, Bowser and Princess Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this RPG team-up. Colourful, great game mechanics, an oddball cast of. characters and lots of fun, this is one to add to your library.

SanDisk MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 128GB of additional space, while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MB, to help load games faster. It also has a neat little mushroom design, just so you know it’s a Nintendo SD card.

