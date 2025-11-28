Our favourite Ninja air fryer has had a major price cut for Black Friday

You’ll find an air fryer atop most kitchen counters these days. However if you’re yet to invest in the handy kitchen companion or you’re looking to upgrade to one of the latest models, we’ve spotted a fantastic deal on the the Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer, while on the hunt for the best air fryer deals for Black Friday.

Ninja is a brand that rose to fame thanks to its air fryers, and in our guide to its wide range of models, the foodi max dual was named the best Ninja air fryer overall. Right now, you can save 35 per cent on the top-rated appliance, with an £85 discount that brings it down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals kicked off on 20 November and will run until Cyber Monday on 1 December. The retail giant has promised offers on more than one million products, including major brands such as PlayStation, ghd, Kindle and more.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in an air fryer, this is a good chance to get a quality one at a fraction of the price. Read on to find out more about the Ninja deal.

Ninja foodi max 9.5l dual zone air fryer, AF400UK: Was £239.99, now £154.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

Out of all the Ninja air fryers our reviewer, Caroline Preece, tested, this model’s “impressive 2,470W of cooking power truly sets it apart”. Compared with results produced by some other air fryers on test, this dual zone design produced delicious food time and again. “Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully,” Caroline noted in her review of the Ninja foodi max.

The gadget has six settings – roast, air fry, bake, reheat, crisp and dehydrate – and you can set each of the two drawers to cook different things, at different temperatures, at the same time. Caroline noted that you can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time.

The parts are dishwasher-safe and the air fryer was awarded top marks (five out of five), so it’s well worth taking advantage of this saving in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

