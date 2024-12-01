Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As a fitness editor, there are trusted brands I’ll come back to time and time again for training essentials. New Balance is one of those brands and I’ve been sporting its gear for more than a decade. There’s a fine art to building out your activewear wardrobe and it can often be an expensive endeavour. However, with the Black Friday sales in full swing, there are now plenty of great deals on New Balance’s offering.

This time of year is perfect for taking stock of your workout wardrobe and swapping any weak links for specialist pieces that will help you go the extra mile. There’s just no point hanging on to that sports bra that digs in or a pair of running shoes that gives you blisters.

My favourite New Balance running shoes helped me hit a new PB and I can’t quite believe I was trying to run in the totally unsuitable pair I had before. The right gear can make a huge difference and as we head into the chilliest part of the year and outdoor training gets tougher, it pays to be prepared.

New Balance’s Black Friday sale is a huge one this year and several items are reduced by up to 50 per cent. Read on for my favourites and the key pieces worth investing in. Whether you’re a runner, a weightlifter or a Pilates evangelist, there’ll be something on this list for you.

Best New Balance Black Friday deals

New Balance sport essentials jacket: Was £65, now £39, Newbalance.co.uk

With storms and high winds threatening to put a dampener on your workouts, a windproof layer is essential. This jacket offers wind and water resistance that will allow you to run, cycle or simply walk to your classes in comfort. Made from recycled polyester it features reflective accents to help with visibility after dark and a high neck to keep the chill off. It’s now reduced by 40 per cent so a great investment for the winter months.

New Balance fresh foam x hierro v7 shoes: Was £140, now £84, Newbalance.co.uk

While my favourite running shoe is the fresh foam 1080 v14, they’re best suited to road runs. If you’re more of a trail runner, these are the shoes I’d recommend. The fresh foam X Hierro v7 shoes are perfect for pacing across uneven terrain. They still feature New Balance’s signature fresh foam sole for plenty of bounce, but they also have a Vibram outsole for better traction and durability. They’re great for off-road runs and the warm orange colourway has a cool retro feel that I love. Now 40 per cent less in the Black Friday sales, these shoes are a steal at £84.

New Balance NBX lunar new year knit pant: Was £85, now £59.50, Newbalance.co.uk

I have a lot of love for loungewear and as soon as temperatures drop I’ll swap my leggings for something cosier with a looser fit. These bottoms are made from a cotton blend with a bit of stretch and are perfect for casual days, yoga classes and slipping on over your shorts for the gym. The ribbed waistband makes them that little bit more comfortable against the skin and they’re finished with a minimalist logo detail in a pop of neon. With 30 per cent off, now is a great time to invest if you’re looking for the perfect pair of straight-leg yoga pants or cosy joggers.

New Balance core run winter tight: Was £50, now £25, Newbalance.co.uk

Now half-price in the Black Friday sale, these men’s running leggings were built to keep you warm on winter runs. New Balance’s dry technology means the breathable fabric will keep you toasty while allowing your skin to breathe and keeping you sweat-free. The lining is brushed for comfort so no chafing here and the full length will keep the cold and wind out even on the speediest sprints.

New Balance hyper density short: Was £50, now £25, Newbalance.co.uk

A good pair of gym shorts can be hard to come by. When testing the best for men, our fitness writer found that some bunch uncomfortably if they’re too short and often double linings could be tight and restrict movement. At a decent seven inches on the inseam, the hyper density shorts do away with these issues and can be worn in or out of the gym. They’re comfy and offer plenty of pockets for your keys and phone. They’re also 50 per cent cheaper in the sale.

New Balance NB fuel bra: Was £35, now £17.50, Newbalance.co.uk

This sleek silhouette delivers medium-impact support as you move through your morning run, weekend cycle or kickboxing class. The clean seams and smooth fabric create a distraction-free fit that makes this sports bra an effortless, ultra-comfy foundational layer. This sleek style comes with removable pads for added modesty, shaping and support.

New Balance NB harmony high rise legging: Was £50, now £25, Newbalance.co.uk

A decent pair of leggings is a must-have and the harmony leggings are a great choice. The high waist provides excellent core support and the super-soft material wicks moisture away from your body to stop you from getting sweaty and overheating during those high-energy sessions. With plenty of stretch, they’re easy to move in and have a 27in leg so you won’t suffer from cold ankles in the winter. They’re also now 50 per cent off in the sale.

New Balance impact run short sleeve top: Was £40, now £20, Newbalance.co.uk

Now half-price in the sale, this tee has been a part of my training lineup for some time and never lets me down. Made from silky smart fabric, it’s crafted with fast-drying technology and maximum breathability to keep you cool and dry. Ideal for the gym, running or for taxing sessions on the weights or spin bike, there’s very little detailing so the minimalist style goes with everything and looks super flattering.

New Balance puffer vest: Was £90, now £63, Newbalance.co.uk

If you want to stay warm without compromising on style, a sleek puffer is the way to go. New Balance’s men’s style comes with a hood and is wind and water-resistant. A padded gilet is great for winter runs, letting your extremities release heat while your core stays toasty – but it wouldn’t look out of place as part of your everyday wardrobe either. This layer is now £63 so a saving of 30 per cent is on offer, if you’re quick.

