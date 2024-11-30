Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday is underway and there are huge discounts to be had on everything from mattresses to TVs, laptops, dehumidifiers and more.

The shopping bonanza has already delivered some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on big-ticket products, including the AirPods pro 2. But, aside from gadgets and gizmos, the sale is also a great opportunity to bag a bargain beauty product.

Black Friday is brimming with stellar beauty deals across all categories but if it’s gleaming gnashers you’re after, we’ve found the deal for you.

A saving you won’t want to miss out on, the MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder (Was £24.99, now £18.74, Amazon.co.uk) has been reduced by a generous 25 per cent – which is a bigger saving than we found during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, when it was given a 20 per cent price cut. If you want to take advantage of the deal though, you’ll need to be quick, as Black Friday offers don’t last long.

If you need further convincing, the powder is an IndyBest favourite and took the top spot in our review of the best at-home teeth whitening kits. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the MySweetSmile kit, which will give you a “naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use”.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Beating dental giants such as Colgate and Spotlight to the top spot, MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder was chosen as the best teeth whitening kit by our tester, thanks to it being easy to use and giving noticeable results.

The brand claims its powder works by removing built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking. It’s also dentist-approved, fluoride- and peroxide-free, and uses a combination of pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate to remove plaque and keep teeth squeaky clean and pearly white.

“At first, we thought the powder might be messy to use but it wasn’t at all,” our tester said. “It involved a quick process of dipping our toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes. Compared to most products, which recommend you use the whitening products nightly, the time frame for this one is twice a week, which was easy to fit into our routine alongside our regular brushing.”

Most importantly, their final verdict was that it gave “a naturally upgraded white smile from just a couple of weeks’ use.” So, if you’re tempted to try it for yourself, now is the perfect time, as there’s a saving of 25 per cent.

