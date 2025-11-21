My favourite high-strength retinal is 25% off for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you hit your late twenties and your collagen production begins its decline, it’s time to bring out the big guns: retinol, retinal and retinoic acid. For those of us that live and breathe beauty, when you think of a retinal, you also think of Medik8. With Black Friday just a week away, right now you can save 25 per cent right across the brand's offering when you sign up as member, including the much-loved crystal retinal serum.

Loved by everyone from Hailey Bieber to skincare guru Caroline Hirons, Medik8 is the high-end beauty sphere’s answer to no-nonsense formulas. If money conscious cosmetics buffs look to The Ordinary, those with more disposable income look to Medik8. Its science-backed products target specific concerns, such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines, and undercut ultra-luxe brands like La Mer, La Prairie and Augustinus Bader by removing elements like fragrance and elaborate packaging.

Specifically, the brand’s crystal retinal serum uses fast acting retinaldehyde (which is stronger than retinol), which can help to minimise fine lines and boost firmness in a matter of weeks. It went down a treat with our expert tester Lucy Partington and, with 25 per cent off for Black Friday, you can reap the benefits, too. Scroll on for all the important details, including how to access this member-exclusive offer.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog

Best Medik8 crystal retinal deals for Black Friday 2025:

Medik8 crystal retinal 10: Was £89, now £66.75, Medik8.com

Medik8 crystal retinal 10: Was £89, now £66.75, Medik8.com

open image in gallery ( Medik8 )

Kicking things off with the serum beauty editor Lucy Partington dubbed the best high-strength retinal, this is Medik8’s crystal retinal 10. In her guide to the best retinol creams and serums, she drew attention to the formula’s potency: “I would suggest introducing this one slowly into your routine.” Medik8 describes the strength 10 serum as suitable for advanced vitamin A (the umbrella family retinal is part of) users. If you fall into that category, “over time it’ll help boost skin’s radiance and improve its overall health,” shared Lucy.

If you’re not sure the retinal 10 will prove potent enough for your skin, Medik8 produces an additional two strengths for “experienced users” (strength 20) and experts (strength 24).

Medik8 crystal retinal 6: Was £69, now £51.75, Medik8.com

open image in gallery ( Medik8 )

Medik8’s crystal retinal 6 is perhaps the brand’s most popular retinal potency. It’s also the strength I use on a nightly basis, as someone who’s been applying retinols and retinals for approximately two years. This is in-keeping with the brand’s recommendation for the retinal 6 – “for regular users” – and, in my experience, you can expect to see your skin looking more springy, smooth and free from dullness within three weeks.

Medik8 crystal retinal 3: Was £49, now £36.75, Medik8.com

open image in gallery ( Medik8 )

If this is your first foray with retinal, you're going to want to look to Medik8's retinal 1 or 3 strength serums. As skincare expert Helen Wilson-Beevers found in her review of Medik8's best products, the retinal 1 formula has "a glossy yet fresh feel and sinks in quickly." She found that her skin coped well with the entry-level strength but recommended that anyone suffering sensitivity "sandwich retinoids between two layers of moisturiser."

