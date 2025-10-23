Maybelline’s sky high mascara is just £7 ahead of Black Friday 2025

Mascara is a desert island make-up product for most. Making your natural lashes look longer, fuller and more defined, the right formula can create that envious wide-eyed and brighter look. In such a crowded market, there’s one formula in particular that stands out: Maybelline’s sky high mascara, and it also happens to be one of the most coveted make-up buys during Black Friday.

In recent years, the budget mascara has amassed billions of views on TikTok, with users creating feathered, fluttery lashes that rival premium brands.

Costing less than £12, it’s already affordable, but Black Friday can see its price slashed by more than 45 per cent. This year, you don’t even need to wait until the main event – which lands on Friday 28 November – as Amazon has discounted the mascara down to just £6.95.

You can rest assured the Maybelline formula lives up to the hype, too. When IndyBest assistant editor Sarah Jones tested the mascara, she said in her review: “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

If your make-up bag is calling out for a new mascara, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Maybelline sky high mascara.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. When Sarah Jones, beauty buff and assistant IndyBest editor, shared her in-depth review of the Maybelline sky high mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for half price right now. The price of the mascara tends to fluctuate at Amazon. If you notice it creeping back up, another price drop is likely be just around the corner. £12 £6 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

