The UK’s number 1 mascara is less than £8 for Black Friday

Maybelline’s sky high is the UK’s number one mascara for good reason. Thanks to its affordability and effectiveness, the budget-friendly buy stands out in a crowded market. It also happens to be one of the most coveted make-up buys during Black Friday.

A desert-island make-up product for many, the best mascaras make your natural lashes look longer, fuller and more defined. Costing less than £12, Maybelline’s buy is already inexpensive but Black Friday can see its price slashed by more than 45 per cent.

This year, you don’t even need to wait until the main event, which lands on Friday 28 November, as Amazon has already reduced the mascara to just £8.

You can rest assured the Maybelline formula lives up to the hype, too. When IndyBest assistant editor Sarah Jones tested the mascara, she said in her review: “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.”

If your dried-up mascara is in need of a replacement, here are all the details about Amazon’s deal on the Maybelline sky high mascara.

Read more: Best Black Friday 2025 deals – follow live

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £7.87, Amazon.co.uk

( Sarah Jones/Amazon )

Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess.

When Sarah Jones, beauty buff and assistant IndyBest editor, shared her in-depth review of the Maybelline sky high mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for half price right now. The price of the mascara tends to fluctuate on Amazon. If you notice it creeping back up, another price drop is likely just around the corner.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the best Maybelline mascara deals for Black Friday 2025

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust. I’ve tried and tested lots of beauty from the best liquid blushes to the best brown pencils, so I know an excellent deal when I see one.

We’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday beauty deals we’re expecting for 2025, from Dyson to Olaplex