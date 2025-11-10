M&S has launched its alternative Black Friday sale with up to 50% off

The only place where you can buy your weekly food shop, design-led homeware, premium beauty favourites and fashionable clothing collaborations with the likes of Bella Freud and 16Arlington, M&S occupies a special spot on the high street. But will it partake in Black Friday 2025?

The answer is apparently no. But while the retailer doesn’t get involved in the global shopping event, M&S always treats us to an alternative sale every November. Spanning every category, the deals easily rival those found on Black Friday – this year, M&S is offering up to 50 per cent off beauty, fashion and more.

Whether you’re getting ahead with Christmas gift shopping, giving your wardrobe a seasonal refresh or stocking up on party-season makeup staples, M&S’s winter sale is well worth a browse.

Where beauty is concerned, there’s up to 50 per cent off cult names such as Color Wow and Elizabeth Arden, as well as Clinique and Benefit. If you’ve been eyeing up any of M&S’s viral fashion pieces, there’s also 20 per cent off winter coats and knitwear, while you can save a huge 40 per cent on homeware finds such as lamps and bedding.

With hundreds of products included in the sale, I’ve narrowed down the options to bring you my pick of the best deals in M&S’s Black Friday alternative sale. Keep scrolling for all the bargains.

Best M&S deals to shop now:

Color Wow volumising VIPs gift set: Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com

( M&S )

If you’re yet to try this coveted haircare brand, now’s your chance. M&S has discounted this Color Wow bundle by 40 per cent. Inside, there’s the security shampoo, money mist leave-in conditioner (which“leaves tresses looking and feeling much softer and shinier”, according to our reviewer), raise the root thicken and lift spray and extra-large bombshell vollumiser – everything you need to add depth and texture to your hair.

M&S faux fur single-breasted longline coat: Was £100, now £80, Marksandspencer.com

( M&S )

Faux fur is big news this season – and this coat style is a steal at £80 (the discount is added at checkout). With its wide lace collar, enveloping long length and furry finish, it’s sure to feel like a warm hug on a cold winter’s day. Plus, the chocolate brown colourway is the perfect neutral for pairing with your existing wardrobe.

M&S cotton rich belted longline trench coat: Was £80, now £64, Marksandspencer.com

( M&S )

Earning a spot in my review of the best trench coats, I loved the flattering tailored fit of this M&S style. Reduced by 20 per cent (discount added at checkout), the quality is excellent with a crisp cotton fabrication and full inner lining. The belt can be fastened for extra structure and warmth, while the black finish is a smart take.

M&S Fair Isle cable knit crew-neck jumper: Was £38, now £30.40, Marksandspencer.com

( M&S )

An understated take on a Christmas jumper, a Fair Isle design is a timeless choice in the run-up to the festivities. This knit from M&S is reduced to £30 and features a ribbed crew neckline and a chocolate brown and cream colour palette.

M&S Kirsten ceramic table lamp: Was £49.50, now £34.65, Marksandspencer.com

( M&S )

M&S’s homeware punches far above its price tag. Case in point: the Kirsten ceramic table lamp. Now with a 30 per cent discount, this fun and playful homeware piece features a checked base and scallop-edged shade. The green trim on the shade adds luxe detailing, too.

