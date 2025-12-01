Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I resisted Lululemon for a long time, despite many of my friends singing its praises. Growing up, I almost exclusively trained in charity shop football tops and whatever shorts I could find, and this cost-savvy option did the trick for many years.

But more recently, in my role as a fitness writer, brands have started sending me bits and pieces to try – and Lululemon is one of the brands I’ve been most consistently impressed by.

Every item I’ve tested is extremely comfortable, fitting my lanky frame like a dream while also benefiting from the brand’s characteristically clean aesthetic. The problem is, as I’m sure you’re aware, Lululemon’s premium gear comes at a cost.

The Black Friday sale provides a partial remedy to this hurdle, and this year, more than 250 men’s items and 400 women’s items have been reduced by more than 50 per cent in some cases. These are the top picks to have been tried, tested and approved by the IndyBest’s fitness team.

Best Lululemon deals on men’s pieces

Lululemon always in motion boxers: Was £25, now £14, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon always in motion boxer 5” ( Lululemon )

I’m an active person – a simple pop to the park or walk around town can often evolve into a handstand competition or lengthy trek. I’ve found it difficult to find a pair of boxers that can keep up with this lifestyle and my slightly wider-than-average gym-going thighs, without rubbing or causing discomfort.

Lululemon’s always in motion boxers are designed for this very purpose, with their ergonomic fit and quick-drying fabric. While designed for casual wear, these properties mean it won’t have a problem if you work up a bit of a sweat. Certain colours and designs are down from £25 to £14 in Lululemon’s Black Friday sale.

Lululemon zeroed in linerless short: Was £48, now £34, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Zeroed in linerless short 5” ( Lululemon )

Lululemon tops my list of the best men’s gym shorts. The fit is flattering, there are no pinch points, and the stretchy material moves naturally with the body, even during more demanding moves like Cossack squats – ideal for the gym.

The zeroed in linerless shorts are similar to my favourite design from Lululemon, and they’re down from £48 to £34 this Black Friday. You can pick up the 7in version even cheaper (£29), but I think the better-looking 5in inseam is worth investing an extra fiver in. If you want a pair for everyday wear, the stylish soft jersey shorts are also down from £58 to £29.

Lululemon steady-state classic fit jogger: Was £108, now £49, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon steady-state classic fit jogger ( Lululemon )

I own these joggers – they are incredibly comfortable. The fleece lining and easy fit have made them a WFH staple, particularly during the winter months, replacing tighter trackies that cut uncomfortably around my thighs when I sit down. They are also more than flexible enough for a few stretch-based exercise snacks to break up long sessions at my desk.

The main downside of the steady-state joggers is that they come in at £108, which is way beyond my budget. In the brand’s Black Friday sale, certain colours and sizes have been reduced to £84, £79 and £49.

Lululemon steady-state pullover hoodie: Was £118, now £49, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon steady state pullover hoodie ( Lululemon )

Lululemon sent me some of its steady-state range to try, and in all honesty, it took me a while to wear it to the gym because it just felt too clean and nice. Even now, its time is split between the gym and general wear.

Trying the sweatshirt, the boxy fit looks great, and it’s outrageously comfortable, which is all I really want from a jumper. The pullover hoodie ticks the same boxes, and it’s down from £118 to either £99, £84 or £49 depending on the size and colour you pick. For me, the legacy green option at £49 is the best way to go for savvy shopping.

Lululemon reversible insulated hoodie: Was £228, now £139, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lululemon )

This versatile hoodie is ideal for casual wearing, with reversible sides: one with super soft suede-like material, and the other featuring a classic quilted pattern. The insulated hoodie also includes a drawcord hood, zippered pockets, down filling and insulation, designed to keep you toasty.

Right now, you can save over 40 per cent on this windproof hoodie, reduced from £228 to £139.

Best Lululemon deals on women’s pieces

Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight 28in: Was £88, now £34, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight 28” ( Lululemon )

Lululemon’s wunder train high-rise tights earned a spot in fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia’s review of the best gym leggings thanks to their ample support and stretchiness.

“The waistband is wide and provides a cinched-in feeling which offers support for the core, and the soft matte fabric wicks sweat very effectively,” writes Emilie. “If you’re running, lifting, boxing or doing yoga, they’ll see you through.

“There’s a hidden pocket – though it isn’t big enough for a phone and is best for holding keys or your bank card –and a waistband drawcord to get the perfect fit. They’re suitable for almost any exercise, and they’re completely squat-proof too.”

Select colours and sizes can be picked up for as little as £34 in the Black Friday sale, with others available with more modest reductions from the lofty £88 usual price.

Lululemon align high-rise pant 28 in: Was £88, now £34, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon align high-rise pant 28” ( Lululemon )

The brand’s align leggings are, in the words of our fitness and wellbeing editor, “a classic”. The soft, stretchy fabric provides a natural fit perfect for yoga, although I’ve known people who wear these leggings for everything from Pilates to powerlifting.

As is customary in the Lululemon sale, you can shop around to find prices as low as £34, but the cost will depend on the size and colour you plump for.

Lululemon energy longline bra medium support, B-D cups: Was £48, now £34, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon energy longline bra medium support ( Lululemon )

Lululemon set out to design a do-all sports bra, and hit the brief impressively with this product – a favourite with our fitness and wellbeing editor. Its medium support caters to yoga and training, and certain colourways and sizes can be picked up for a fraction of their regular price in the Black Friday sale.

Lululemon chargefeel 3 workout shoe: Was £138, now £99, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery Lululemon chargefeel 3 workout shoe ( Lululemon )

The chargefeel 3 is fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia’s go-to for cutting about town, with its versatile yet stylish design and comfortably plush fit. The discount percentage isn’t enormous here, but on a £138 pair of shoes, the saving of nearly £40 is still a tidy deal if you were going to invest anyway.

Why you can trust us to bring you the best deals

Black Friday is not just another weekend for the IndyBest team. All year, we test hundreds of products across tech, fashion, beauty, fitness and more, so we can recommend the best (and recommend swerving the rest) to readers. We also keep tabs on the price of these items. This way, when discount season rolls around, we can spot the difference between a genuinely good deal and a faux offer facilitated by an inflated RRP from a thousand paces.

