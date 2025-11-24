I found the best Lookfantastic Black Friday deals on our tried and tested favourites

Joining the likes of Boots, Cult Beauty, and Charlotte Tilbury, the Lookfantastic Black Friday beauty sale is here. Whether you’re stocking up on Olaplex favourites, looking for Sol de Janeiro’s latest launches or restocking your makeup, the retailer is offering up to 30 per cent off.

As a beauty writer who’s constantly trying new formulas, I know which brands you should trust and what formulas to avoid. This year, Lookfantastic’s deals are better than ever, with big reductions on some of my all-time favourite products – think Kerastase hair oils, Yves Saint Laurent perfumes and Clinique black honey lip products.

From Perricone and Dr Dennis Gross’ luxury skincare to Color Wow and Living Proof’s cult haircare – nothing’s off limits. The official sales bonanza started on Monday, 24 November, with 30 per cent off selected products when you use the code “SAVE” at checkout.

The sale runs through to Monday, 2 November, otherwise known as Cyber Monday – this gives you a full week of offers and bargain beauty. Below you’ll find my favourite finds.

Best Lookfantastic deals to shop now

The Ordinary the firm and plump collection: Was £29.40, now £23.31, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

An anti-ageing skincare set so fabulous I wrote a whole separate love letter to it, this trio from The Ordinary comprises some of my favourite things, including retinol and hyaluronic acid. Testing the former in IndyBest’s guide to the best cheap skincare under £15, our tester “found this serum to be a gentler introduction to retinol, with the addition of squalane balancing out the formula for a more nourishing result”. Likewise, the natural moisturizing factors + HA face lotion was awarded the title of best lightweight moisturiser for teenagers in our review, with our tester praising how it was “soothing and smoothing without any greasiness.” What more could you want, especially with 21 per cent off?

Benefit brow haul of fame brow basics kit: Was £34.50, now £25.88, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( benefit/The Independent )

A haul of fame indeed, this trio of products is quite literally my go-to brow selection for every day, not to mention the gimme brow, specifically, being IndyBest’s best brow gel for adding volume.

In the review, our tester commented that it “is light enough that you can wear it alone or over other brow products, and it gives good hold and lift”. As for the precisely, my brow detailer, it also comes IndyBest-approved as the best brow pencil for volume. Our reviewer praised how it “boasts an extra small tip (0.8mm to be precise) for fine strokes that mimic hairs”. The set is not to be missed with 25 per cent off.

Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops: Was £34, now £24, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester’s top pick for the best bronzing drops, Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi formula, is reduced by nearly 30 per cent in the Lookfantastic sale. She praised it as very lightweight and easy to blend. “It gives an instantly bronzed look, without a hint of orange, and I love to use it as liquid contour on my cheekbones and forehead, she said. “The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all day without any smudging or patchiness.”

Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil: Was £58, now £43, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In beauty expert Lauren Cunningham’s review of the best hair oils, Kerstase’s elixir was unsurprisingly crowned the winner. The hugely popular formula softens, nourishes and boosts shine. “It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and fights frizz,” Lauren noted. Whether used on damp hair as a primer or dry hair as a finisher, Kérastase’s hair oil is also loved by professionals. Now, you can save 25 per cent.

Laura Mercier lunar New Year translucent setting powder: Was £55.50, now £44.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Mercier/Lucy Smith )

The GOAT of the setting powder sphere, Laura Mercier’s translucent formula is weightless, smoothing and the physical embodiment of an airbrush. Now, in this limited edition packaging, you can take it home with a pop of red and a hefty 25 per cent off. Earning the title of ‘best for under eyes’ in our setting powder review, our tester praised how “just a touch on the end of a powder puff or brush will blur pores, conceal shine and result in a more radiant complexion.” A shine-free festive season is on the horizon, folks.

Estée Lauder double wear stay-in-place make-up: Was £39.50, now £27.65, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

The foundation to rival all others, Estée Lauder’s double wear is king of buildable coverage and will be there for you whether you’ve a massive blemish or you’re just after a touch of smoothing. Reviewing it as part of a guide to the best foundations for acne-prone skin, Louise Whitbread pointed out that formula ensured that her “skin looked smooth and spot-free for hours and the oil-free, matte formula kept [her] usual shiny T-zone at bay.” Achieve blemish-free skin like Louise, today, with 30 per cent off.

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo: Was £56, now £38, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

If you struggle with frizzy, heat-damaged hair, this duo could help repair your locks. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor praised the No.4 bond maintenance shampoo for making her hair “much more manageable”. She also noticed breakages were reduced after using the formula. The conditioner is “seriously hardworking”, too, making hair “less tangled” and “visibly improved” after four months of use, according to Eva. I’m expecting reductions across the whole Olaplex range during Black Friday but, for now, you can save 25 per cent on this shampoo bundle at Lookfantastic and grab a few extra pounds off by using the code ‘SAVE’.

open image in gallery

Color Wow’s dream coat spray is a hero multi-purpose hair formula. One of my go-to products, it does a stellar job of keeping my hair straight and adding some serious shine and gloss. As I noted in my review, after using the spray, the shine endures well into the next day (even after being caught in the rain). There’s no denying that the spray is worth the investment, but now it’s extra appealing thanks to Lookfantastic’s deal.

IT Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF50: Was £36.50, now £27.30, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( IT Cosmetics/The Independent )

With its sibling ‘illuminate’ iteration gaining a five-star rating in our guide to the best CC creams, IT Cosmetics’ original your skin but better CC+ cream is a face base with somewhat of a legend status. Describing the finish therein, our tester praised how the formula “looks fresh, healthy and natural,” discussing how it offers “great hydration and anti-ageing properties that also work to give your skin a more balanced appearance”. With 25 per cent off today, I’ll be grabbing this for our no make-up make-up days. Don’t miss out.

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Mature skin expert Jane Druker included Estee Lauder’s advanced night repair in her review of the best anti-ageing serums. The famous formula is loved by everyone in the know as “it gets to work while you sleep, so you wake with a radiant, even complexion,” noted Jane. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation”. Now, you can save 25 per cent.

KVD Beauty full sleeve long and defined tubing mascara: Was £22, now £15.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Kat Von D/The Independent )

Chosen as the best tubing formula in our round-up of the best mascaras of 2024, this product promises 360-degree lash coverage with its uniquely shaped plastic spoolie. Testing it out alongside 31 other formulas, our reviewer said: “You can expect no smudging or flaking, making it ideal for hooded eyes, those with oily lids or serial eye rubbers who are prone to looking like a panda throughout the day.” I’ll be stocking up now with this 30 per cent off deal.

The Inkey List tripeptide plumping lip balm: Was £11, now £8.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Inkey List/The Independent )

A product the IndyBest team described as leaving our “lips quenched like nothing else,” The Inkey List tripeptide plumping lip balm uses a combination of hyaluronic acid and unique ‘ultra filling spheres’ to leave your pout looking smoother and bouncier. Now, you can take home the balm in all four shades for less, as there’s 25 per cent off the price.

Pureology hydrate duo and mini colour fanatic spray with limited edition candle bundle: Was £61.60, now £30.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Pureology/The Independent )

In Amazon’s latest big deals day Prime sale, IndyBest readers were lapping up reductions on Pureology’s color fanatic spray. Now, ahead of Black Friday, you can grab the spray plus Pureology’s best-selling hydrate shampoo and conditioner duo, as well as a limited-edition candle for almost the same price as the color fanatic spray (£28.08, Lookfantastic.com) alone.

The spray in question ranked top in our review of the best heat protectors, with our tester describing how it “moisturised dry strands, thanks to the blend of natural oils – making it much more manageable, easier to brush and silky soft to touch.” Because who doesn’t want silky soft tresses?

How best to save in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale

Saving money in a sale may seem a de facto outcome, but in reality, these deals events have the potential to catch you out if you’re not careful. In a bid to save you from checking out with a product that was actually cheaper two weeks prior to Black Friday, I’d recommend checking the sizes of gift set items. While a four-piece make-up set with 25 per cent off may seem a good deal, pay attention to the sizes of the formulas included – do you really want to be fiddling around with sample size, after all?

