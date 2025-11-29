I’m a tech expert and I’ve found a £450 discount on this gaming PC

With the hottest PC gaming titles like The Outer Worlds 2, Battlefield 6 and Doom: The Dark Ages requiring demanding graphics and processor chipsets to play them at max settings, finding a great spec laptop is sure to boost your gaming immersion and experience. Find the right one, and you can ensure you’ll be diving into realistic graphics, amazing ray tracing lighting and and shadow effects as well as silky smooth frame rates.

And when it comes to buying one, you’ll be putting down a significant amount of cash for good models. However, now that Black Friday is finally here, you can enjoy epic gaming for less, with a huge range of discounts on gaming laptops, as well as VR headsets and gaming consoles.

Now that Black Friday is in full swing, I’ve spotted a saving on Lenovo’s Legion pro 5 gaming laptop. Lenovo has garnered excellent credentials with its acclaimed series of gaming laptops over the years, and this mid-range model is no different. Here’s everything to know about the 16in behemoth, including how to save £450 on the model now.

Legion Pro 5 16ADR10 Gaming Laptop: Was £1,999, now £1,549, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

The Lenovo Legion pro 5 has a bright, vibrant screen, the latest generation of GPUs and a premium-looking chassis. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, a clean 16in WQXGA display, plus a generous 1TB of solid-state storage, enough for even the chunkiest of game installs.

It also comes packing a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, expanding on the AI capabilities of the 40 Series. Essentially, this just means better ray tracing effects on more than 700 games, as well as cutting-edge AI for buttery smooth gameplay, reduced latency and quick response times. That’s going to give you the edge in a Battlefield 6 firefight.

All that’s wrapped within a classy aluminium-finished shell with an illuminated keyboard that brings your gaming rig to life.

At full price, it’ll set you back £1,999, but it’s discounted down to £1,649.

Looking for more discounts? We’ve found the best laptop deals in the Black Friday sales