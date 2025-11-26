Kindle devices see huge price drop for Black Friday

Launched in 2024, the latest Kindle paperwhite continues to hold the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders. Now, you can buy it for a fraction of the price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan dubbed the Kindle paperwhite as “the best balance of advanced features and price of any Kindle”. He added: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.” Similarly, when tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed all the best Kindles for 2025, he found the model “strikes the best balance between cost and features”.

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday Kindle deals, so bookworms, read on.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

The latest Kindle paperwhite now has 22 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday event. Now matching the cheapest price it’s ever been (it was £125 in December last year), it’s a great time to invest.

“The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” he added.

If someone you know has this on their Christmas wishlist, now’s the time to snap it up. If you miss out on this Amazon deal, keep scrolling to the end of this article to find out which other retailers are currently selling the Kindle paperwhite at a discount.

Kindle paperwhite with cover and power adapter: Was £197.97, now £161.97, Amazon.co.uk

This handy bundle includes extras, namely an official fabric cover and a power adapter for charging from a wall socket. Amazon has reduced the price of the set to less than £195, saving you more than £20 versus buying each item separately.

Kindle scribe: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to save on a digital notepad, the Kindle scribe has been reduced to its lowest ever price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. When tech writer Steve Hogarty put it to the test against the Remarkable 2, he was impressed.

“This is the first Kindle you can write on (well, without ruining your device). It’s a large-screen ereader that doubles as a digital notepad, enabling you to annotate ebooks and documents, make handwritten notes, and even doodle in a dedicated sketchbook, all using the included stylus,” he explained. Ultimately, when comparing the two, he said: “If you want an ebook reader first and a sketchbook second, Amazon’s scribe is the more sensible option of the two devices.” Consider me sold.

When is Black Friday?

Officially, it begins on 28 November, but most big retailers and a lot of brands kick things off well ahead of time. Amazon’s Black Friday event started on 20 November, and Kindle deals have already dropped.

