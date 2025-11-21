I’ve found the best iPhone 17 deal ahead of Black Friday

Although the latest iPhones launched just two months before Black Friday, the shopping event is still your best chance to snap up a deal on all of Apple’s sleek smartphones, be it the 17 or older models. In previous years, I’ve found that the best discounts tend to be reserved for older devices – but I’ve just found a stellar saving on the all-new iPhone 17 Pro.

As one of The Independent’s tech critics, I’ve been covering Apple’s Black Friday reductions for nearly 10 years. I’m a veteran when it comes to scouting out the biggest and best deals, and I’m on hand once again this year. In the run-up to the official Black Friday kick off (28 November), and throughout the event, I’ll be rounding up the finest iPhone deals and budget-friendly phone contracts as they land from various providers.

While I'm focusing on iPhones in this guide, if you're looking for more discounts, my fellow tech expert, Alex Lee, has you covered with his guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals – think savings on everything from the iPad to the MacBook.

Keep scrolling for all the best iPhone deals to shop now, including the iPhone 17 Pro for less than £45 a month.

Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB: Was £544, now £509, Amazon.co.uk

The successor to the iPhone SE, Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone 16e launched earlier this year. “It’s not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more," said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review, noting that the device comes with more storage and a bigger display than the SE. Now, there’s a modest saving on the new device at Amazon.

iPhone 17 with unlimited data: £26 per month, £30 up front, Three.co.uk

Three is offering a fantastic early Black Friday deal on the newest iPhone 17. For £26 a month and a £30 upfront payment, you get the iPhone 17 with unlimited data, texts and calls. “The regular iPhone 17 lacks the extra camera of the iPhone Pro, but it has an identical screen to the Pro and costs £300 less,” said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 17 review.

iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB data: £43.99 per month, £199 up front, Uswitch.com

Here’s the best-value iPhone 17 Pro contract we’ve seen this Black Friday. You’ll pay £43.99 per month and £199 up front for Apple’s top-tier phone. Crunch the numbers and it’s an impressive offer: after the £1,099 cost of the handset itself, you’re left paying about £5 per month for a whopping 500GB of data. That’s an enormous monthly allowance for 4K streaming and tethering on Apple’s finest device.

iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB SIM Free: Was £699, Now £649, Argos.co.uk

If you’re looking for a more flexible option, Argos is offering £50 off the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB. This is a great offer if you’d rather shop around for a contract that suits you later on. Featuring a ceramic shield, the iPhone 15 Plus is super-resilient to knocks and scrapes, plus it’s splash and water-proof, as well as dust resistant. Our tech critic, David Phelan, said in his iPhone 15 Plus review that the “brighter screen here looks very good” and praised the camera for “delivering sensational images with zero effort”.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday, 28 November, with the sales event running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, the deals season starts much earlier, and we expect the first offers to begin landing from the start of November.

Will the iPhone 17 get a Black Friday discount?

A simple price cut on the iPhone 17 handset probably won’t happen. Apple itself doesn’t dabble in Black Friday discounts, preferring to retain its carefully cultivated air of unattainable sophistication.

In previous years, the closest Apple has come to taking part in Black Friday is offering a promotional gift card with the purchase of a new device during the sale. This is a nice bonus if you were planning to buy other Apple products anyway, but it’s not the cash-in-your-pocket discount most of us are pining for.

What about third-party retailers like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis? In the past, we’ve occasionally seen very modest price drops of around £20-£50 on a new iPhone during a major sale. These deals are rare, often limited to specific colours or storage configurations, and tend to sell out quickly. My advice is to keep your eyes trained on our guide to the best Apple deals this Black Friday for all the latest price drops.

Where will the best iPhone deals be?

During Black Friday, network providers like O2, Vodafone and EE will be competing for your business with new contracts. While the total cost of the phone itself won’t change, a good Black Friday offer will sweeten the deal with bonuses such as a lower upfront cost, a reduced monthly payment for a limited time, extra monthly data or subscriptions to services like Apple TV+.

However, you should look at the iPhone 16 or older for the best deals. Last year’s models are now primed for their first significant price cuts. The iPhone 16 Pro is still a brilliant smartphone that’s more than powerful enough for anyone, and we could see some enticing discounts this year.

As always, the IndyBest team and I will be on hand to make sure you’re first to know about the latest discounts, as we’ll be tracking all the best Apple Black Friday offers the moment they drop.

