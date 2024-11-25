Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Huda Beauty’s Black Friday sale is well underway, and with up to 80 per cent off, now is the perfect time to get some Christmas shopping sorted. There are super savings to be had across some of the brand’s bestselling hero products. With deals on bundles, their iconic eyeshadow palettes and that powder that you’ve likely seen all over TikTok.

When shopping the Black Friday sales, there’s certainly no right or wrong way to do things – whether you’re armed with a list weeks before or go in blind to make exciting in-the-moment decisions. But, trying to make sense of what truly is a great buy can be difficult. As a beauty expert, I’ve worked my way through Huda Beauty’s Black Friday sale to handpick the buys that I wouldn’t miss.

From the cult #fauxfilter concealer to vanilla royale sugared patchouli perfume, there are so many goodies in the sale. Better still, you’ll get free gifts when spending over a certain threshold.

A much-loved brand among make-up fanatics, and with a huge following, it’s easy to see why Huda Beauty’s sales gather a lot of attention. The brand is well known for its offering of make-up with rich pigments and incredible formulas, along with false lashes, skincare and perfume.

There are some great bargains to be had at Huda Beauty, so I’ve unpacked everything you need to know about their Black Friday sale, and how to get those exciting free gifts.

Huda Beauty #fauxfilter under eye color corrector: Was £26, now £19.50, Hudabeauty.com

The colour-correcting version of the famous Huda Beauty #fauxfilter concealer has been designed to correct, even out and brighten the undereye area, with a formulation that is creamy and comfortable. Making sure that transfer is minimal, and your eye area stays picture-perfect throughout the day, the non-comedogenic formulation is sweat- and crease-proof. Now, you can get 25 per cent off thanks to Huda Beauty’s Black Friday sale.

Huda Beauty liquid matte ultra-comfort transfer-proof lipstick: Was £22, now £13.20, Hudabeauty.com

Many of the shades are selling out fast, which is no surprise as it is one of Huda Beauty’s bestselling products. But, if you’re lucky enough to get one of the liquid matte ultra-comfort transfer-proof lipsticks in the Black Friday sale, I’d edge towards the classic red shade – ‘slaytina’. Perfect for the holiday season, the liquid lipstick is suitable for eight-hour wear, making it the ideal choice for a Christmas party.

Huda Beauty five mini easy bake loose powder value kit: Was £95, now £57, Hudabeauty.com

The Huda Beauty easy bake loose powder secured the top place in The Independent’s review of the best setting powders, thanks to its air-brushed finish and long-lasting formulation. This Black Friday, you can get a set of five minis for just £57. With 40 per cent off, you’ll get a set containing some of the bestselling shades – banana bread, blondie, kunafa, pound cake, and cherry blossom cake.

Huda Beauty naughty nude eyeshadow palette: Was £62, now £37.20, Hudabeauty.com

Make sure your eyelids are sparkling as we enter 2025 with this eyeshadow palette from Huda Beauty. A reimagination of the brand's bestselling new nude palette, it contains 18 magical shades in five different textures so that you can wear it from day to night. In the bottom left, the shade ‘slippery’ is there to highlight and brighten, with a very rich, bright pink pigment. While I will occasionally dabble in brighter shades, ‘flower power’, ‘tantric’ and ‘please me’ would be the first colours to get down to the pan for me.

Huda Beauty cheeky tint blush stick: Was £23, now £13.80, Hudabeauty.com

For a natural flush across the cheeks, Huda Beauty's cheeky tint blush stick glides on beautifully, allowing for a personalised level of intensity. There are four shades to choose from, and I’d go for ‘proud pink’, for a dewy and healthy complexion (even when the winter weather has sucked all the colour out).

Huda Beauty sticky tack latex-free lash glue: Was £16, now £8, Hudabeauty.com

Every false eyelash lover needs a great lash glue, and the sticky tack latex-free lash glue is now half-price. The formulation is waterproof and fast drying, leaving behind a barely-there clear trace that lasts all day long. The precise brush is particularly handy for getting back in those corners if the edges start to lift.

What’s the best way to shop the Huda Beauty sale?

With the Huda Beauty Black Friday sale already underway, now is the time to shop. Many of the bestselling products are flying out of stock, so I wouldn’t hang around if you need to tick off your Christmas shopping or stock up on your favourites. Bundles are one of the best ways to shop the sale, as the already discounted prices have been hit with a further reduction. You can choose from products that sit in various discount categories, from up to 30 per cent off, right up to 80 per cent off. It's also worth noting, that if you spend £115, you'll get two free gifts. For a £155 spend it's three free gifts, and four when spending £190.

