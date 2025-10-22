Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser changed the game for chocolate obsessives. If you’re yet to invest, but even the biggest hot chocolate craving couldn’t convince you to splurge almost £150, shopping during the Black Friday sale could be your chance to get your hands on the chocolate drink maker for less.

Heating and whisking milk and chocolate flakes, or powder, the original launched back in 2018. In our velvetiser review we praised its “rich and frothy” hot chocolate that felt “really luxurious”. Since, we’ve been treated to an all-new velvetiser. Launched in September, it introduced cold drinking chocolate and once again impressed. “Without fail, each time I’ve used the all-new velvetiser, it’s delivered perfect drinking chocolate,” said our tester, Mollie Davies in her all-new velvetiser review.

The OG velvetiser will set you back no less than £100 (Johnlewis.com), while the newer model is even more of an investment at almost £150 (Hotelchocolat.com). But, happily, hot chocolate season happens to coincide with the biggest annual sale of the year. Black Friday begins on Friday 28 November, but deals usually start trickling in from the start of November.

Unmatched when it comes to the sheer choice of deals across every product category, Black Friday is also your opportunity to save on anything from kitchen appliances to beauty and tech, so it’s not to be missed. To find out if you could nab a deal on the velvetiser during the sales, keep reading for our predictions, and any early offers, as they drop.

When is Black Friday?

Officially, this year Black Friday kicks off on 28 November and runs until Cyber Monday on 1 December, but each year, the event seems to get longer. Heavy hitters such as John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more typically jump the gun and launch early deals from early November.

Will Hotel Chocolat have a Black Friday sale?

Yes – Hotel Chocolat will be holding a Black Friday sale, according to its site, though deals are yet to be revealed. To stay in the know, you can sign up to be notified about deals as the event gets closer.

Will the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser get a Black Friday discount?

Right now, we don’t know for sure. But if we cast our minds back to deals available during last year’s Black Friday sales, we can certainly speculate. The OG velvetiser was discounted in the brand’s Black Friday shopping event, but the new model hadn’t been launched at that point.

With a new velvetiser recently launched, we might see even deeper discounts on the OG model this year. It’s less likely there’ll be as impressive deals on the new model, though.

To be in with the best chance of finding a deal, it’s worth checking which large retailers, that hold Black Friday sales, also stock the velvetiser. The original is currently stocked at John Lewis (£100, Johnlewis.com), Very (£109.95, Very.co.uk) and Currys (£110, Currys.co.uk), for instance. Meanwhile, you can get the new version at Hotel Chocolat (£149.95, Hotelchocolat.com) and QVC (£149.88, Qvcuk.com).

Here, the IndyBest team will be looking out for any Hotel Chocolat velvetiser discounts that are worth snapping up in the lead-up to and during Black Friday, too.

Head over to our Black Friday shopping guide for more sales intel