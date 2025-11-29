Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nothing beats a warm cup of hot cocoa in the winter, and if you want to make the Christmas market staple in the comfort of your home, you might be on the lookout for Black Friday deals on the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser. The chocolatier’s viral hot chocolate maker whips rich chocolate flakes into a smooth cup of coca, but with its high price tag (£149.95, no less), Black Friday is your chance to save on the luxe kitchen appliance.

The latest version of the velvetiser was only released in September, so while you’re unlikely to find big discounts, you still don’t have to pay full price this Black Friday. Right now the brand is offering £30 off the velvetiser when you register as member, as well as a number of other perks including a 15 per cent welcome discount and 20 per cent off drinks in-store. Alternatively you can shop at John Lewis or Amazon, where you’ll also get £30 off.

This year’s Hotel Chocolat Black Friday event also includes 15 per cent off orders that are £35 or more (including free delivery). While the velvetiser and better way bars aren’t included in the sale, the membership deal still gives you a chance to save. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Black Friday deals on the velvetiser.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: Was £149, now £120, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hotel Chocolat )

“Without fail, each time I’ve used the all-new velvetiser, it’s delivered perfect drinking chocolate,” said our tester, Mollie Davies, in her review. “This is an expensive bit of kit, but hot chocolate obsessives won’t regret it,” she added. The device is currently £30 off at Amazon and John Lewis, or Hotel Chocolat is offering customers £30 off the velvetiser for a limited time only. Both new and existing VIP.ME members can purchase the new velvetiser for £119.95 – and it’s free to become a VIP.ME member.

Hotel Chocolat milky 50% hot chocolate sachets: Was £28, now £21.42, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hotel Chocolat )

If you're already in possession of a velvetiser and hoping to score a deal on Hotel Chocolat's premium chocolate flakes – you're in luck. Amazon has currently reduced the brand's classic milk chocolate flavour by almost 25 per cent. In appliance expert Rosie Conroy's review of the original velvetiser, she found that the brand's flakes have "rich-tasting results" when she put them to the test.

Hotel Chocolat salted caramel hot chocolate sachets: Was £15, now £12.75, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Looking for something a bit different? Mix it up by making salted caramel hot chocolate, with 15 per cent off at John Lewis. Seasoned with Maldon sea salt, these sachets will help you make a mouth-wateringly good beverage.

More ways to save on the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser

As well signing up for for the VIP.ME service or shopping through third-party retailers like John Lewis or Amazon, we’ve spotted another nifty trick to save on the velvetiser. If you sign up for the brand’s ‘drinking chocolate’ subscription, you can save £40 when purchasing the new velvetiser (£109, Hotelchocolat.com). A subscription can be signed up for either six or 12 months, and you can choose two boxes of 10 single-serve sachets every month, delivered right to your door.

We’ve also rounded up the best Hotel Chocolat discount codes that you can use to save on the velvetiser, chocolate gifts and more.

For more sales intel, check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals