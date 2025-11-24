H&M has long been a fixture on the British high street for years, and its fashion offering has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Fresh from a covetable collaboration with Glenn Martens and a star-studded London Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 show, the brand’s Black Friday 2025 sale is your chance to save on this season’s hottest buys.

Whether you’re in the market for a trench coat, eyeing up a dress for party season or a luxurious cashmere knit, the sale promises to deliver on every front. In addition to winter boots, kitten heels, woollen accessories and even ski wear, you’ll be able to shop for discounts on beauty, homeware and kids’ clothing.

A one-stop shop for Christmas gifting, H&M’s Black Friday sale is also your chance to shop for discounts on this winter’s biggest trends – think faux fur, leather, sharp tailoring and scarf silhouettes. The official event kicks off on Friday, but you can already shop deals with up to 50 per cent off. Here’s everything I’m adding to my H&M haul.

Best early H&M Black Friday deals

H&M sequined wrap dress: Was £44.99, now £33, Hm.com

( H&M )

Black Friday is perfectly timed to build your party season wardrobe – and this sequin-adorned dress from H&M has been discounted to just £33. The fun frock boasts a wrap silhouette, flattering V-neck cut and mini hemline.

H&M V-neck cable knit jumper: Was £24.99, now £18, Hm.com

( H&M )

Inject some pretty pink into your winter wardrobe with this reduced cable knit. Characterised by its high V-neck design, slightly cropped cut and textured finish, it’s crafted from a polyester and wool blend.

H&M flared tailored trousers: Was £15.99, now £13, Hm.com

( H&M )

Swap your wide-leg trousers for a more tailored cut this season, with these flared black trousers. A steal at £13, the trousers are designed from a stretch material with pleats at the front and back. The flared leg gives them an on-trend Seventies feel, too.

H&M low lounge chair: Was £229, now £150, Hm.com

( H&M )

H&M’s homeware easily rivals designer brands. Case in point: this Seventies-inspired lounge chair. Designed with a rattan look, the neutral furniture piece will add some natural texture to your home. Reduced by 35 per cent, the chair is made from meranti wood with a rattan seat and back. The perfect choice for a bedroom or cosy corner of a living room, the lounge chair will slot seamlessly into your existing interiors.

H&M linen-blend waistcoat: Was £34.99, now £25, Hm.com

( H&M )

A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this androgynous waistcoat boasts a long-line cut and relaxed silhouette. Smart details include notch lapels and a double-breast front, with the subtle shoulder bags creating a cool, boxy shape.

H&M boat-neck body: Was £12.99, now £9, Hm.com

( H&M )

This affordable basic will make you look effortlessly put together. The long-sleeve bodysuit boasts an elegant boat-neck cut and minimalist black finish. Crafted from a lightweight and stretchy jersey material, it’s sure to fit like a glove.

H&M aviator jacket: Was £64.99, now £45, Hm.com

( H&M )

This aviator style has a perfectly worn-in look. Featuring a faux suede finish and fluffy interior for extra warmth, the jacket is cut into a relaxed fit – but I’d size up for an oversized fit. Complete with dropped shoulders and visible seams, it punches far above its price tag.

H&M studded shoulder bag: Was £19.99, now £14, Hm.com

( H&M )

A statement bag for party season, this black faux leather shoulder style features silver studded detailing. Thanks to the black finish, it will go with just about everything – whether slung over a black blazer or a faux fur coat.

When will H&M’s Black Friday 2025 sale start?

H&M has confirmed on its site that the official Black Friday sale will start on Friday 28 November. In previous years, the sale has started earlier for members on the app, so it could be worth downloading it and signing up now, to get a potential head start on the fashion deals.

