I’m a fashion writer and these are the best H&M Black Friday deals

A staple of the British high street, H&M has been going from strength to strength of late. Fresh from a covetable collaboration with Glenn Martens and a star-studded London Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 show, the brand’s Black Friday 2025 sale is giving fashion fans something else to look forward to.

A highlight in the shopping calendar, the annual event sees retailers such as Selfridges and Liberty cutting their prices on luxury labels. Plus, high street favourites such as Zara and Mango sometimes offer up to 50 per cent off during Black Friday, and beloved jewellery names such as Pandora and Monica Vinader deliver tempting discounts.

But in a sea of savings, H&M’s sale is worth bookmarking. Last year, we were treated to 40 per cent off selected items – which increased to 70 per cent on Cyber Monday (yes, really). As for 2025, the main event is set to land on Friday 28 November, concluding on Monday 1 December.

Whether you’re in the market for a trench coat, eyeing up a dress for party season or a luxurious cashmere knit, the sale promises to deliver on every front. In addition to winter boots, kitten heels, woolen accessories and even ski wear, you’ll be able to shop discounts on beauty, homeware and kids clothing.

A one-stop shop for Christmas gifting, H&M’s Black Friday sale is also your chance to shop discounts on this season’s biggest trends – think faux fur, leather, sharp tailoring and scarf silhouettes. The official event kicks off next week but you can already shop deals with up to 50 per cent off. Here’s everything I’m adding to my H&M haul.

Best early H&M Black Friday deals

H&M sequined wrap dress: Was £44.99, now £33, Hm.com

( H&M )

Black Friday is perfectly timed to build your party season wardrobe – and this sequin-adorned dress from H&M has been discounted to just £33. The fun frock boasts a wrap silhouette, flattering V-neck cut and mini hemline.

H&M V-neck cable knit jumper: Was £24.99, now £18, Hm.com

( H&M )

Inject some pretty pink into your winter wardrobe with this reduced cable knit. Characterised by its high V-neck design, slightly cropped cut and textured finish, it’s crafted from a polyester and wool blend.

H&M flared tailored trousers: Was £15.99, now £13, Hm.com

( H&M )

Swap your wide-leg trousers for a more tailored cut this season, with these flared black trousers. A steal at £13, the trousers are designed from a stretch material with pleats at the front and back. The flared leg gives them an on-trend Seventies feel, too.

H&M linen-blend waistcoat: Was £34.99, now £25, Hm.com

( H&M )

A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this androgynous waistcoat boasts a long-line cut and relaxed silhouette. Smart details include notch lapels and a double-breast front, with the subtle shoulder bags creating a cool, boxy shape.

H&M boat-neck body: Was £12.99, now £9, Hm.com

( H&M )

This affordable basic will make you look effortlessly put together. The long-sleeve bodysuit boasts an elegant boat-neck cut and minimalist black finish. Crafted from a lightweight and stretchy jersey material, it’s sure to fit like a glove.

H&M aviator jacket: Was £64.99, now £45, Hm.com

( H&M )

This aviator style has a perfectly worn-in look. Featuring a faux suede finish and fluffy interior for extra warmth, the jacket is cut into a relaxed fit – but I’d size up for an oversized fit. Complete with dropped shoulders and visible seams, it punches far above its price tag.

H&M studded shoulder bag: Was £19.99, now £14, Hm.com

( H&M )

A statement bag for party season, this black faux leather shoulder style features silver studded detailing. Thanks to the black finish, it will go with just about everything – whether slung over a black blazer or a faux fur coat.

When will H&M’s Black Friday 2025 sale start?

H&M has confirmed on its site that the official Black Friday sale will start on Friday 28 November. In previous years, the sale has started earlier for members on the app, so it could be worth downloading it and signing up now, to get a potential head start on the fashion deals.

