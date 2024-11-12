Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With colder weather here, a heated airer for drying clothes indoors is likely at the top of your wishlist. Luckily, Black Friday 2024 is right around the corner, bringing with it a whole host of stellar savings.

While the four-day event doesn’t officially kick off until Friday 29 November, some brands and retailers have started cutting prices well in advance, meaning you can bag yourself a bargain before the sales rush.

Read More: Black Friday 2024 live updates

We expect there will be equally impressive savings on everything from mattresses and TVs to dehumidifiers, electric toothbrushes and more. For those on the lookout for a heated airer though, we’ve already spotted some impressive deals on some of our favourite models.

Not only do these clever gadgets help clothes dry faster, but they also have the potential to reduce your household bills (tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 to run whereas heated airers cost anywhere between 10p and 20p a day to run). And, with many of them discounted right now, there’s never been a better time to snap one up.

To save you browsing, we’re here to serve. From tried-and-tested models to affordable favourites, below, you can find the best-heated airer deals ahead of the Black Friday sale.

Easylife XL heated airer: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Easylife.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Easylife )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best heated clothes airers – you can get your hands on one with £50 off. This is one of the bigger airers available, with three tiers and 30 heated rails, meaning it can hold up to 15kg of laundry, which works out as about two full loads of most standard washing machines. Ideal for families, it also folds up completely flat when not in use, so you can store the airer away when it’s not in use. “This also has a timer, so you don’t waste more electricity than you need, with options for two and four hours,” our tester said. “It’s the only airer we tested with wheels, which were helpful when it came to steering it to a clear drying spot in the corner.”

Dry:Soon deluxe three-tier heated airer: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

Ideal for larger households, this buy was chosen as the best option for large amounts of clothes in our round-up of the best heated clothes airers. The three-tiered airer can hold up to 15kg of laundry and features gently heated bars that are designed to be a lot kinder to your clothes than tumble drying. “Although it’s one of the larger dryers in our round-up, its wide, spacious design means easy access to the various racks, and its timer gave us the option to turn it off or on 12 hours in advance,” our tester said.

Black+Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best heated clothes airers, Black+Decker’s model boasts a three-tiered design that can handle a full washing machine load of clothes. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple,” our tester said. Our reviewer also noted this model is quick to heat up and lightweight to manoeuvre around your home. Now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the price, in time for winter.

Dry:Soon drying pod: Was £109.99, now £84.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

A compact design that dries your clothes fast, this pod has a generous £25 off in Lakeland’s Black Friday sale. It works by blowing hot air through clothes on hangers to dry them gently, but quickly and can fit up to 12 items at a time. In our round-up of the best heated clothes airers, our tester said this drying pod was the best buy for quick drying. “It truly is compact, taking up less space than a coat rack, and it’s powerful,” our tester said. “With the cover on top, the unit heats up to 70C, which means warm air is constantly circulating around your clothes to dry them fast.”

Beldray heated clothes airer: Was £58.99, now £52.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

OK, admittedly this isn’t the largest of savings. But it was named best value for money in our review of the best heated clothes airers, so it’s already a pocket-friendly model. Our writer said that it’s “capable of holding up to 15kg of washing across 18 heated bars”, adding that they liked that it can be “used with the wings extended or collapsed, so we could shorten the length if we only had a small load of washing to dry”. For less than £60, this is a great pick.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US. The holiday falls annually on the final Thursday of November, so Black Friday will take place on 29 November this year. Make sure to mark your calendars now because this is when you’ll find the best heated clothes airer deals (as well as in the lead-up).

While it started as a one-day event, Black Friday has grown to take over the entire weekend, culminating in the Cyber Monday sale. Some retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos start their Black Friday sales up to a month early, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop for the best deals.

What heated clothes airer deals can we expect this Black Friday?

Black Friday is almost here but it’s still too early to say for sure which heated clothes airer deals we’ll see. However, based on previous sales we can take an educated guess. The retailers to keep the closest eye on will be Amazon, Very, Argos and Lakeland, which tend to offer impressive discounts from top brands such as Dry:Soon, Black+Decker, Beldray and Minky.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

This isn’t our first rodeo. Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday for longer than we’d care to admit. We track prices all year round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we will only recommend discounts on heated clothes airers that we think are worth your money.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home appliances, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guides