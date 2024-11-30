Best Black Friday gin deals to snap up ahead of Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you like yours shaken, stirred or paired with a tonic, a gin bottle – or two –makes for a wonderful Christmas gift or addition to your home bar. Thanks to the impressive Black Friday deals that are in full swing, we’ve spotted some great discounts across some of our favourite bottles.

Bargain hunters are busy at work this Black Friday, as are we, here at the IndyBest – bringing you the best deals on everything from beauty and vacuums to Ninja appliances and mattresses. And, delicious gins are no exception. The national liquor of England, gin distillers have been commonplace in Britain since the 1600s, but the industry has really boomed in the last few years, which have been somewhat of a gin-naissance.

If you’re looking to top up on your favourite fruity pink tipple, or try out a new luxe bottle, keep reading for our guide to the best gin deals this Black Friday.

Follow live: Our guide to the best Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday gin deals

The Botanist Islay dry gin: Was £37, now £26.12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( House of Malt )

A staple on the lists of all gin lovers, The Botanist Islay dry gin took the top spot in wine and spirits expert Aidy’s review of the best gins. He praised it as “a wonderful celebration of Islay’s unique flora”. We can’t resist this 29 per cent saving, making a bottle just £26. “Effort and expertise lead to a silky smooth spirit with a balanced earthy, sweet, floral and herbal profile. A truly beautiful bottle, inside and out,” Aidy said.

Ukiyo Japanese blossom gin: Was £39.99, now £24.70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ukiyo )

Dubbed the best for floral intensity in our review of the best gins, Aidy praised the depth of the rice spirit base gin. “The aromatic sakura and yuzu fruit bring a wonderful, unapologetic intensity to the flavour, rather than the very mellow profile you sometimes get with floral gins,” he said. Right now, it has almost 40 per cent off for Black Friday.

Whitley Neill distiller’s cut London dry gin: Was £30, now £19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Whitley Neill )

Aidy placed Whitley Neill’s distiller’s cut London dry gin as the best pick for gin and tonics, thanks to its smooth and bittersweet flavour. “Expect a robust juniper backbone complemented by a citrusy burst from dried orange peel,” he said. Right now, it’s just £19 on Amazon.

Edinburgh Gin rhubarb and ginger liqueur: Was £16.50, now £13.20, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Edinburgh Gin )

Some of us prefer a gin liqueur, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Rhubarb and ginger gin liqueurs have become rather popular over the last few years, with many major brands distilling their own versions. Edinburgh Gin seeks to bottle wonder-filled memories and has done a smashing job with this fruity and warm pairing at just £13.20.

Wabi Sabi sakura gin: Was £40, now £22, Craftginclub.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Wabi Sabi )

Another gin hailing from Japan, this rare craft gin from Wabi Sabi Gin is made using Japanese cherry blossom, mint and woody herbs like bay, thyme and rosemary. This Black Friday weekend, a bottle is just £22, which is a total bargain. We’d garnish a glass with a slice of kumquat.

Ceder’s classic non-alcoholic distilled spirit: Was £19.05, now £15.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ceder’s )

Not everyone is in the market for an alcoholic gin, but, luckily, there are some incredible alternatives out there, ranging from flavoured options to non-alcoholic dry gins. This bottle from Ceder’s is small-batch and handcrafted, distilled with juniper and exotic botanicals in the Cederberg Mountains of the Western Cape. For Black Friday it’s just a little more than £15.

Malfy Italian gin miniatures gift box selection: Was £16.10, now £11.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Malfy )

If you’re searching for a fail-safe Secret Santa gift, or want to try a few new flavours before settling on a full-size bottle, take a look at this Malfy Italian gin miniatures gift box selection, which is just £11.40 for Black Friday. Inside each box, you’ll get a 50ml bottle of Malfy con limone, Malfy con arancia, Malfy fin rosa and Malfy originale gins.

WhataHoot hushwing gin: Was £41, now £22.55, Craftginclub.co.uk

open image in gallery ( WhataHoot )

The Whatahoot hushwing gin was distilled especially for Craft Gin Club members, making it a rather special, rare bottle. Distilled in Norfolk, each bottle is packed with flavours of pink peppercorns, cassia bark and bitter orange peel, with a warming spice on the palate finished with a savoury hint of samphire. Bottles are currently almost half-price for Black Friday.

Want more deals? Read our guide to the best Black Friday Amazon deals