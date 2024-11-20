Ghd’s affordable alternative to the Dyson airwrap has 25% off now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With Black Friday nearly a week away, big-name brands and retailers are dropping the prices of bestselling products, including cult hair tool favourites from ghd.

As a beauty writer, I spend much of my time reviewing products, interviewing industry experts and delving deep into new formulations, so I know a thing or two about what items are worth spending your money on. When sale events like Black Friday roll around, it gives beauty lovers like me, and eagle-eyed shoppers, the perfect opportunity to save on coveted products.

We’ve already seen great discounts drop on big names in beauty, but something that I won’t be able to resist? The ghd rise volumising hot brush. The hair tool has been compared to the Dyson airwrap and it’s a whole lot more affordable. And right now, it’s got more than £40 off. Keep reading for why you should invest in one.

Read more: Follow our live Black Friday guide for the best deals

ghd rise volumising hot brush: Was £179, now £135.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ghd )

While the ghd rise volumising hot brush was released in 2020, it really rose to fame in October last year, thanks to influencer @bambidoesbeauty when she shared her love of the hair tool. Trusting it as her old faithful for a bouncy blow-dry finish, she features in many of her videos. The video had more than 3.8m views, and of course, the product sold out, so I’m surprised to see it so heavily discounted in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Considered a cheaper alternative to the OG Dyson airwrap (the beauty team has put the two head-to-head in a review), the ghd rise did land a spot in Louise’s review of the best hot brushes. It’s “shaped like a barrel, with 5mm cool-touch bristles that are evenly spaced out across the surface to comb through hair and leave your locks smooth, with added volume and a loose curl,” explained Louise. She especially loved that the tool ensures limited heat damage, with temperatures of up to 185C, which ghd assures us is the optimum temperature for long-lasting styles, without damage.

If you just can’t wait to achieve red-carpet-ready hair, be sure to snap up the cult hair tool while it’s been heavily reduced.

Looking for more Black Friday beauty deals? Our experts have rounded up the best buys