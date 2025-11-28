Elemis cleansing balm just dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday

Black Friday has officially landed, with this sales bonanza running right through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. Whether you’re stocking up on make-up essentials or are shopping for Christmas gifts, it’s an ideal time to bag beauty bargains.

When it comes to skincare staples, nothing beats an efficient cleanser for removing make-up, with balm formulas known for melting away mascara and offering a soothing evening ritual. If you’re looking for a luxury option for less this Black Friday, one of my all-time favourites is Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm.

It’ll upgrade your skincare regime with nourishing ingredients including algae and essential oils that soften skin while removing every last scrap of make-up. The cult classic is available in five options, including unscented, black cherry, chamomile, rose and fig. Plus, neroli (£90, Selfridges.com) is a sixth scent which is exclusive to Selfridges, so I’ll be keeping you updated on any upcoming savings there, too.

With its usual price tag being £50, I’m happy to tell you about its Black Friday reduction to £39 – making this luxe cleanser far more affordable. Keep reading to discover the best Black Friday Elemis cleansing balm deals available now, across all scent variations.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Boots.com

( Elemis )

The original Elemis cleansing balm is known to be used by Victoria Beckham, and if it’s good enough for Posh Spice, then it’s certainly good enough for me.

The formula also impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread, who wrote in her review that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.”

You can currently save 25 per cent in one of Boots’ special offers. Run, don’t walk.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £86, now £68.80, Lookfantastic.com

( Elemis )

If you love the original Elemis cleansing balm, then it stands to reason that you’d be keen to get your hands on a jumbo tub. Well, you're in luck, as Lookfantastic has reduced the 200g pot by 20 per cent. As above, you can also save 20 per cent on the 100g pot (was £52, now £41.60) and the 20g travel-size option (was £14.50, now £11.60). However, in terms of the amount of product you get for the price, the 200g size works out as the better deal overall. Consider your skin cleansed and chamomile-scented for the foreseeable.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £31, Elemis.com

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

The 50ml pro collagen cleansing balm is now available on the Elemis website for the lowest price, which is an impressive 30 per cent saving, plus you’ll get a free gift when you use the code “CYBER”. Unless you’re a loyal shopper and keen to build up your points at another specific retailer, I would opt for this offer if you’re after this original beauty hero.

Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Elemis’s black cherry cleansing balm maintains the yellow colour of the original formula with a candy scent of Haribo tangfastics. In my review of the Elemis black cherry scent, I found that “its ingredients are sensitive on eyes and allowed me to get up close and personal with the mascara on my lashes, removing all the product in just one cleanse.” Reduced by 25 per cent in Boots’ Black Friday celebrations, the cherry scent now costs £39, making it the perfect excuse to try something new.

Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Besides the naked version, the rose balm is perhaps the least potent of Elemis’ cleanser scents. I’ve gone through multiple tubs of this scent over the years, and I’d argue it’s my favourite. It combines the brand’s effective make-up removal with a feminine and floral fragrance. Once again, it has 205per cent off now.

Elemis pro-collagen green fig cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Boots.com

( Elemis )

I’ve been covering beauty for multiple years, and I can tell you with confidence that the green fig balm is the least discounted of all the Elemis cleansers. So if you’re a green fig devotee, this is your time to shine.

Plus, the Boots current promotion means you’ll be able to save 25 per cent and stock up on cleansing balms to your heart’s content, all with more than £10 off.

Elemis pro-collagen fragrance-free cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Johnlewis.com

( Elemis )

If you have sensitive skin, I’d recommend this Elemis fragrance-free cleansing balm – and luckily, John Lewis is on hand with a promising deal. While I’m yet to test this formula in particular, it’s designed to be gentle and hydrating.

Elemis balm and bright cleansing trio set: Worth £78, now £55.25, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Gift sets often promise good savings, and this Elemis trio boasts a great one. It’s the most lucrative of the deals as it is a 30 per cent reduction on the brand’s original, rose and black cherry cleansers. They come wrapped in a snowflake-adorned tube and, if you’re starting to think about stocking fillers, why not split up the contents? It works out at less than £20 per 50g tub, which usually retails for £31 (Boots.com).

Elemis superfood AHA glow cleansing butter: Was £37, now £27.75, Boots.com

( Elemis )

Elemis's superfood cleansing balm is the neglected sibling of the face-wash family but, take it from me, it deserves your attention. With a fruity aroma – thanks to its combination of mango, pumpkin and cherry ingredients – this brightening balm is my favourite way to rinse away the day. Plus, it's a little bit cheaper than the brand's pro-collagen formula – and it's now even cheaper, thanks to this 25 per cent discount at Boots.

How to spot offers on the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

When browsing for Black Friday deals on the Elemis cleanser, you might need to let go of any preconceptions about scent and tub size. Often, the best discounts are reserved for gift sets – including the cleansing trio above (worth £93, now £65, Boots.com) – which offer multiple tubs of the cleanser in 50ml quantities. As much as this seems excessive for one person, this type of deal boasts a greater saving compared to the original chamomile cleanser in its 100ml size. For instance, the OG balm is currently reduced by 25 per cent, while the trio’s price has been lowered by 30 per cent.

Don’t forget to check out our dedicated deals section for flash discount codes and offers from retailers like Boots, Lookfantastic and Sephora.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the best Elemis cleansing balm deals for Black Friday 2025

While Lucy Smith has been covering the world of beauty for IndyBest since July 2024, she's been a fan of Elemis premium skincare for more than a decade. She's familiar with everything from the pro-collagen marine cream to the frangipani range and, of course, the pro-collagen cleansing balm. This means she's well placed to keep you informed about any stellar Elemis deals, as she's familiar with the brand's standard pricing and has spent the past five years covering offers in the Black Friday sales.

