The Elemis cleansing balm is reduced ahead of Black Friday 2025

When it comes to removing make-up, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is about as good as it gets. The combination of algae and essential oils makes for a nourishing, spa-like experience that won’t leave a lick of foundation left on your skin. At £52, it doesn’t come cheap, but thankfully, the formula is nearly always reduced during Black Friday, often to its lowest price.

The cleansing balm is available in five scents – black cherry was the latest iteration to join long-standing favourites like the original chamomile, rose, fig and a ‘naked’ fragrance-free version for sensitive skin types.

Black Friday is later this month, and some retailers have now launched their promotions on the cleansing balm. However, if you’re holding out for a bigger discount, I’ll be on hand to scour the web for the best reductions as they happen.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Boots.com

The original Elemis cleansing balm is known to be used by Victoria Beckham, and if it’s good enough for Posh Spice, then it’s certainly good enough for me.

The formula also impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread, who wrote in her review that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.”

You can currently save 20 per cent on spends of £50 or more (on select items) now that Boots Black Friday deals have launched – just make sure to use code ‘SAVE20’. Run, don’t walk.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Worth £90, now £72, Spacenk.com

f you love the original Elemis cleansing balm, then it stands to reason that you’d be keen to get your hands on a jumbo tub. Well, you're in luck, as Space NK has reduced the 200g pot by 20 per cent. As above, you can also save 20 per cent on the 100g pot (was £52, now £41.60) and the 20g travel-size option (was £14.50, now £11.60). However, in terms of the amount of product you get for the price, the 200g size works out as the better deal overall. Consider your skin cleansed and chamomile-scented for the foreseeable.

Elemis pro-collagen black cherry cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Boots.com

Elemis’s black cherry cleansing balm maintains the yellow colour of the original formula with a candy scent of Haribo tangfastics. In my review of the Elemis black cherry scent, I found that “its ingredients are sensitive on eyes and allowed me to get up close and personal with the mascara on my lashes, removing all the product in just one cleanse.” Also reduced by 20 per cent in Boots’ Black Friday celebrations, the cherry scent now costs £41.60, making it the perfect excuse to try something new.

Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Boots.com

Besides the naked version, the rose balm is perhaps the least potent of Elemis’ cleanser scents. I’ve gone through multiple tubs of this scent over the years, and I’d argue it’s my favourite. It combines the brand’s effective make-up removal with a feminine and floral fragrance. Once again, it has 20 per cent off now.

Elemis pro-collagen green fig cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Boots.com

I’ve been covering beauty for multiple years, and I can tell you with confidence that the green fig balm is the least discounted of all the Elemis cleansers. So if you’re a green fig devotee, this is your time to shine.

Plus, the Boots current promotion means you’ll be able to save 20 per cent on every qualifying item once you reach the £50 minimum. That means you can stock up on cleansing balms to your heart’s content, all with more than £10 off.

Elemis pro-collagen fragrance-free cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Spacenk.com

If you have sensitive skin, I’d recommend this Elemis fragrance-free cleansing balm – and luckily, Space NK is on hand with a promising deal. While I’m yet to test this formula in particular, it promises to be gentle and hydrating.

Elemis balm and bright cleansing trio set: Worth £93, now £65, Boots.com

Gift sets often promise a good saving, and this Elemis trio boasts a great one. It’s the most lucrative of the deals with a 30 per cent reduction on the brand’s original, rose and black cherry cleansers. They come wrapped in a snowflake-adorned tube and, if you’re starting to think about stocking fillers, why not split up the contents? It works out at £21.66 per 50g tub, which usually retails for £31 (Boots.com).

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the best Elemis cleansing balm deals for Black Friday 2025

Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer and has been using Elemis products for more than 10 years. She’s an expert when it comes to the brand’s formulas and has written reviews of the pro-collagen cleansing balm, as well as the pro-collagen marine cream. In a nutshell, this means she’s across Elemis’ standard pricing and knows how to spot a particularly good (or bad) deal. She’s also covered Black Friday and other sales events for years.

