Elemis cleansing balm has been reduced ahead of Black Friday 2025

The formula is a favourite for good reason

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 22 October 2025 12:32 EDT
The best-selling cleanser will be one of the most sought-after items this November
The best-selling cleanser will be one of the most sought-after items this November (Elemis/The Independent)

When it comes to removing makeup, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is about as good as it gets. The combination of algae and essential oils makes for a nourishing, spa-like experience that won’t leave a lick of foundation left on your skin. At £52, it doesn’t come cheap, but thankfully, the formula is nearly always reduced during Black Friday, often to its lowest price.

The cleansing balm is available in five scents: black cherry was the latest iteration to join the long-standing favourites of original chamomile, rose, fig and a ‘naked’ fragrance-free version for sensitive skin types.

Black Friday is still a month away, but some retailers have dropped early deals on the cleansing balm. However, if you’re holding out for a bigger discount, I’ll be on hand to scour the web for the best reductions.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the best Elemis cleansing balm deals for Black Friday 2025

Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer and has been using Elemis products for more than 10 years. She’s an expert when it comes to the brand’s formulas and has written reviews of the pro-collagen cleansing balm, as well as the pro-collagen marine cream. In a nutshell, this means she’s across Elemis’ standard pricing and knows how to spot a particularly good (or bad) deal. She’s also covered Black Friday and other sales events for years.

