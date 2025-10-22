Elemis cleansing balm has been reduced ahead of Black Friday 2025

When it comes to removing makeup, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm is about as good as it gets. The combination of algae and essential oils makes for a nourishing, spa-like experience that won’t leave a lick of foundation left on your skin. At £52, it doesn’t come cheap, but thankfully, the formula is nearly always reduced during Black Friday, often to its lowest price.

The cleansing balm is available in five scents: black cherry was the latest iteration to join the long-standing favourites of original chamomile, rose, fig and a ‘naked’ fragrance-free version for sensitive skin types.

Black Friday is still a month away, but some retailers have dropped early deals on the cleansing balm. However, if you’re holding out for a bigger discount, I’ll be on hand to scour the web for the best reductions.

