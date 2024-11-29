This secret code gets you £200 off the Dyson airwrap for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Dyson airwrap is one of the best beauty tools you can own. Launched in 2018, it’s the gold standard for hair styling at home – and now you can snap it up for less thanks to Black Friday 2024 deals.

Complete with multiple attachments for creating various looks, the versatile hair tool allows you to dry and style your hair simultaneously (trust me, you’ll be out the door within minutes in the morning).

But with the latest iteration setting you back nearly £500, it’s safe to say it’s an indulgent purchase. Indeed, deals on the airwrap are as coveted as the tool itself – that is until the biggest sale of the year. Black Friday always sees plenty of Dyson hair tools discounted, from the corrale hair straighteners to the supersonic hair dryer.

You don’t need to wait until the main event for a mega deal on the Dyson airwrap – Ebay has just reduced a refurbished origin model to one of the lowest prices I’ve seen.

Plus, Boots and John Lewis have discounted the complete tool by nearly £100. Deals on the airwrap don’t stick around for long, so, make sure you invest while you can – I’ve found the best Black Friday 2024 deals on the Dyson airwrap below.

Dyson airwrap multi styler complete and dryer, refurbished: Was £459.99, now £246.99, Ebay.co.uk

The airwrap complete boasts six attachments: two barrels, a coanda smoothing dryer, a round volumising bristle brush and two flat brushes for thick and thin hair. The cult hair tool helps you create endless styles, including super sleek locks using the smoothing dryer, curly styles with the barrel and a voluminous bouncy blow dry.

The airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, where tester Louise said: “The tool itself is very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style.”

While the latest version of the airwrap will set you back nearly £500, you can now get this refurbished black and gold iteration for just £246.99 thanks to this eBay deal on a refurbished model. The retailer is offering 17 per cent off for Black Friday, plus an extra 35 per cent off with the discount code “DYSONBF35” at checkout. This is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen on the tool, so snap it up fast.

Dyson airwrap complete volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap complete model is on sale with £80 off at Boots, John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Very. The tool comes with six attachments for optimum when styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout.

“Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added.

