I found a £100 discount on the Dyson airwrap for Black Friday

If you’ve been considering upgrading your hair tools by swapping to a Dyson airwrap, the Black Friday sales could help you save on the coveted styler.

I've been covering Black Friday for years, and the November sales event is normally when the Dyson device drops to its lowest price. Praised for minimising the damage caused by heat-styling, the various airwrap models can cost between £300 and £600, but l saw newer iterations of the tool reduced by more than £180 among last year’s Black Friday beauty deals.

The tool works as a hair dryer, diffuser, curler, blow-dry brush and straightener, so while the outlay is large, you'll be able to cut down on clutter by minimising your collection of appliances.

While Black Friday 2025 officially lands on 28 November, plenty of brands are offering the airwrap at a discount price ahead of the sale. If you're hoping to get hold of the new co-anda 2x model, you might have to wait until the big day itself, but I've spotted deals on the i.d. model with up to £100 off right now.

Best Dyson airwrap deals for Black Friday

Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser: Was £479, now £379, Johnlewis.com

( Dyson )

Discounted by 20 per cent in its curly and coily iteration, the Dyson airwrap i.d. works with the brand’s Bluetooth app to adjust the heat and airflow to help you achieve the perfect curls or a bouncy blow dry. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap i.d. review, hair expert Elena Chabo praised how the tool “made setting [her] natural curls with volume and bounce so much quicker” and gave it a glowing 4.5/5 rating. With a generous reduction in the bright patina and topaz hue, consider this a sign to give your locks some love.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

( The Independent )

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser altogether. Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.” It’s reduced by £80 now, so act fast to avoid missing this discount in the Boots Black Friday deals. And don’t forget to use the code ‘DYSONFNDD’ for free next day delivery at Boots.

Certified refurbished Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, vinca blue/topaz: Was £479, now £249.99, Ebay.com

( Dyson )

Black Friday deals aren't the only way to secure a saving on the airwrap. You’d be forgiven for turning your nose up at a refurbished device, but when it comes to those certified by Dyson, they get our attention. Available via eBay, these Dyson renewed devices are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested” by the brand’s team of engineering experts. Besides a few visual imperfections (if that), you can expect the same fast wrapping and bouncy curls as a fresh-out-of-the-box airwrap – and you’ll save more than £200 in the process. This may not be a Black Friday airwrap deal, but it's still worth considering. For more great offers, why not browse our extended guide to the best Dyson refurbished deals.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler, amber silk: Worth £559.99, now £479.99, Dyson.co.uk

( Dyson )

While you won't technically be paying any less than usual for this hair tool, Dyson is selling its limited-edition amber silk airwrap i.d. with an extra £80 worth of goodies for Black Friday. This deal is exclusive to the brand's own website, and you'll take home a set of Dyson hair clips (£35, Dyson.co.uk) to ease the styling process, as well as a Dyson travel bag (£45, Dyson.co.uk).

Which Dyson airwrap will be discounted in Black Friday?

Dyson only sells its 2024 airwrap i.d. and its newer co-anda 2x multi-stylers, so these are the devices I’ll be looking to see included in the Black Friday deals. Older models, including the airwrap origin and airwrap complete are no longer in production and, these days, are available with few retailers.

So far, I’ve spotted deals on the i.d. styler in all its colourways (was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com), but I’m yet to see savings on the co-anda 2x. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Dyson website as well as the likes of John Lewis and Currys. In fact, these third-party retailers may be our best chance to snap up a discount on the brand’s new release styler.

Is it better to buy a Dyson airwrap before or on Black Friday?

The key thing to note when weighing up when to buy your Dyson airwrap is the original price of each model. For instance, the airwrap i.d. retails for £479.99 (Amazon.co.uk) at full price, while the new co-anda 2x has an RRP of of £579.99 (Amazon.co.uk). I frequently see the i.d. model reduced by £80 to £100 and, in fact, these are the current reductions among the pre-Black Friday deals. By contrast, it's rare to see the device discounted by more than £100, so I'd snap up this sort of deal fast, regardless of the date.

As for the co-anda 2x, I've yet to see any significant savings on the device following its launch earlier this year. So if you spot a good deal on the device, I'd grab it while you can.

If you're not sure whether a pre-Black Friday deal is likely to be beaten by the offers that drop on 28 November, it's worth noting that Dyson operates a 35-day money-back guarantee. So you can always secure your saving, wait to see if the reductions amp up for Black Friday itself and, if so, return your original (unused) purchase.

What's better, the Dyson airwrap i.d. or the co-anda 2x?

Having used both the i.d. and co-anda 2x models extensively, I'd say the co-anda 2x is the superior styling tool – but it all depends on what results you're looking for. While the co-anda 2x boasts Dyson's most powerful motor yet and enough airflow to rival a dedicated hair dryer, the i.d. model costs £100 less on average.

Using the new Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x

As someone with relatively frizz-free hair, the new smoothing and straightening attachment on the 2x didn't come in overly handy, but the time saved blow-drying was impressive. I also loved the new anti-snag loop brush and firm bristles on the round brush, both of which minimised tangles and made it easier to create a bouncy finish.

Both devices feature the i.d. one-touch wrapping function, which can be tailored to your hair type via the MyDyson app. If you're mainly hoping to use the airwrap to curl your hair, I'd argue the i.d. is just as effective as the co-anda 2x, if a tiny bit slower to pull the hair round the barrel.

In short, if smoothing, frizz-reduction and speed are of the utmost importance, look to the co-anda 2x. But if you're solely looking for voluminous curls without the heat damage of a plate styler, I'd point you towards the airwrap i.d.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Dyson airwrap deals this Black Friday

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024. But she's been reporting on Black Friday sales for five years, meaning she can spot a falsely inflated deal a mile off. When it comes to the Dyson airwrap, she's seen it through all four iterations and knows how much the device usually costs, through January sales and beyond. In a nutshell, she's well aware when a Black Friday deal warrants your attention.

She’s personally trialled the airwrap i.d., the supersonic hair dryer and Dyson's latest styling tool: the co-anda 2x. This Black Friday, Lucy is on hand to bring you the best deals on the airwrap as they drop.

