Since Dyson launched the innovative airwrap back in 2018, it’s quickly become a cult tool for hair styling at home, creating salon-standard looks in minutes. Thanks to the ongoing Black Friday deal there’s no better time to become the proud owner of the product.

Six years later, the airwrap is still a sought-after product. Complete with multiple attachments for creating various looks, the versatile hair tool allows you to dry and zhuzh up your hair from wet and without blasting extreme heat that other tools do, which can be damaging to your hair follicles.

Drying and styling simultaneously make getting reading in the morning far less of a hassle (trust me, you’ll be out the door within minutes), however, the latest iteration can set you back nearly £500, making it quite the investment. Indeed, deals on the airwrap are as coveted as the tool itself – that is until the biggest sale of the year, when prices drop on everything from tech to big make-up brands.

Black Friday always sees plenty of Dyson hair tools discounted, from the corrale hair straighteners to the supersonic hair dryer. Keep scrolling for how to snap up the airwrap at a reduced price.

Dyson airwrap complete volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap complete model is on sale with £80 off at Boots, John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Very. The tool comes with six attachments for optimum when styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout.

Boots is also currently offering free next day delivery on selected Dyson products from their online store with the code “DYSONFNDD”. You’ll also get £10 worth of points for every £60 spent on electrical beauty appliances, providing you’re signed up for a Boots advantage card.

“Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added.

