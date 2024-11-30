Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ever since Dyson launched the innovative airwrap back in 2018, it quickly became a cult tool for hair styling at home, creating salon-standard looks from the comfort of a bedroom – and there’s no better time to become the proud owner of the product thanks to Black Friday 2024 deals.

Six years later, the airwrap is still a sought-after product. Complete with multiple attachments for creating various looks, the versatile hair tool allows you to dry and zhuzh up your hair from wet and without blasting extreme heat that other tools do, which can be damaging to your hair follicles.

Drying and styling simultaneously make getting reading in the morning far less of a hassle (trust me, you’ll be out the door within minutes), however, the latest iteration can set you back nearly £500, making it quite the investment. Indeed, deals on the airwrap are as coveted as the tool itself – that is until the biggest sale of the year, when prices drop on everything from tech to big make-up brands. Black Friday always sees plenty of Dyson hair tools discounted, from the corrale hair straighteners to the supersonic hair dryer.

Amidst the Black Friday bargain flurry, Ebay has reduced a refurbished origin model to one of the lowest prices I’ve seen.

Plus, Boots and John Lewis have discounted the complete tool by nearly £100. Deals on the airwrap don’t stick around for long, so, make sure you invest while you can – I’ve found the best Black Friday 2024 deals on the Dyson airwrap below.

Dyson airwrap multi styler complete and dryer, refurbished: Was £459.99, now £246.99, Ebay.co.uk

open image in gallery ( eBay )

The airwrap complete boasts six attachments: two barrels, a coanda smoothing dryer, a round volumising bristle brush and two flat brushes for thick and thin hair. The cult hair tool helps you create endless styles, including super sleek locks using the smoothing dryer, curly styles with the barrel and a voluminous bouncy blow dry.

The airwrap featured in our review of the best hot brushes, where tester Louise said: “The tool itself is very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style.”

While the latest version of the airwrap will set you back nearly £500, you can now get this refurbished black and gold iteration for just £246.99 thanks to this eBay deal on a refurbished model. The retailer is offering 17 per cent off for Black Friday, plus an extra 35 per cent off with the discount code “DYSONBF35” at checkout. This is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen on the tool, so snap it up fast.

Dyson airwrap complete volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap complete model is on sale with £80 off at Boots, John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Very. The tool comes with six attachments for optimum when styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout.

Boots is also currently offering free next day delivery on selected Dyson products from their online store with the code “DYSONFNDD”.

“Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added.

