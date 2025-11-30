Forget Dryrobe, my favourite changing robe has 30% off for Black Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The season to be cosy is well and truly upon us, and whether you’re layering up for the school run or wild swimming (points awarded for bravery here), you can’t go wrong with a big snuggly changing robe.

Offering a roomy interior that makes it easy to switch your wet swim gear for dry clothes, they provide a super-insulated oversized layer for chilly days. They’re also kitted out with tried and tested features to protect you from the elements, such as drawstring hoods and customisable sleeves.

Usually lined with a super-soft layer, these hooded lifelines are great for throwing on for a dog walk or protecting you from wind, rain and dwindling temperatures on your more adventurous days out.

Given their excellent technical credentials, the best changing robes aren’t cheap, but as luck would have it, we’ve spotted a rare saving on one of our favourite changing robes in the Black Friday sales. Read on for how to shop the discount and make the most of the deal before temperatures drop even lower.

Saltrock four seasons recycled changing robe: Was £130, now £91, Saltrock.com

open image in gallery ( Saltrock )

In my review of the best changing robes, I found that Saltrock’s four seasons robe was a perfect balance of form and function. “The fluffy borg lining was soft against my prickly skin after a chilly dip. The relaxed structure meant that there were more points of contact between fabric and my body (versus stiffer models, like Dryrobe’s, that hold their own weight). This prevented the cool sea breeze from circling inside the change robe, and it kept the heat where I wanted it,” I wrote.

open image in gallery This robe is now £84 cheaper than its Dryrobe competitor ( The Independent )

A durable 3K waterproofing rating (meaning: a column of 3,000mm of water could be passed over the robe before the liquid would seep inside) and taped seams make it easy to keep the weather out. Meanwhile, the longer length – compared to other brands tested in our review – affords easier, discreet changing. “Given the high winds at my local beach, I loved the drawstring toggles that secure the hood in place, and found it ten times easier to get out of my wet swimmers without my damp hair whipping about my face.” What’s more, “the velcro straps across the arm cuffs gave the wind zero opportunity to blow up my sleeves.”

As for sizing, the robe is unisex and measured based on height and chest width, so you’d better whip out the tape measure. With a generous £39 reduction for Black Friday, it’s now £84 cheaper than its Dryrobe competitor. What’s more, I gave the Saltrock robe a higher rating, arguing that most cold water swimmers “simply don’t need the extra weight, technology or cost” of the £175 Dryrobe.

The waves will continue to get colder until March at the earliest, so keen swimmers won’t find a better time to invest in a changing robe for less.

Read more: The best Amazon Black Friday deals, handpicked by a shopping expert