The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Our best dehumidifier is £100 off for Black Friday
This model came out on top in our tests and now you can nab it for less
Black Friday is a great time to get a range of home appliances, from vacuum cleaners to air fryers, for a fraction of the price. If it’s a dehumidifier that you’re after this winter, now could be a great time to go for it as our top-rated model is currently £100 off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
If you struggle to keep damp and mould at bay, you’re not alone – it’s estimated that as many as 6.5 million households are affected by this issue, according to the UK government. For me personally, investing in a dehumidifier has made a big difference, especially living in a flat with no outdoor space or a tumble dryer. Now, not only do my clothes dry quicker, but I also have less damp to contend with, which is a massive relief.
Not sure where to start? Our guide to the best dehumidifiers an help you figure out which model is the one for you, but spoiler alert: the Duux model below came out top in our tests. In case it’s not in your budget, though, we’ve also added another model that’s on sale for less than £100.
Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 liveblog
Duux bora smart 30l dehumidifier: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Duux bora smart model was ranked our best dehumidifier of 2025, thanks to its premium design, excellent app and built-in carbon filter to reduce odours. “Testing it on a hot and humid morning, I filled the 4l tank in just a handful of hours, taking my humidity level from the high 70s down to 50 per cent,” said tester Joanne Lewsley in her Duux dehumidifier review. With £100 off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, I think this is a great choice if you’re looking for a high-performing dehumidifier. However if this is still more than you want to spend, read on for a budget-friendly choice.
Russell Hobbs fresh air two-in-one: Was £94.99, now £68.59, Amazon.co.uk
This small but mighty dehumidifier is also on sale for Black Friday, with a 28 per cent discount that brings it down to an affordable £68.59. “The Russell Hobbs fresh air pro is the one I’d recommend for anyone wanting cleaner, drier air in a compact space,” said Joanne in her best dehumidifier round-up. “It pulls up to 750ml of moisture per day into a 1l tank, making it ideal for bedrooms and home offices.”
For more offers and shopping tips, read our comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect