The Debenhams Black Friday sale sees up to 75% off everything

Hunting for a bargain? Then you’ll need to shop the best Debenhams Black Friday deals. The high street icon turned online retailer is hosting a pretty mega Black Friday event. You’ll find rolling discounts of up to 75 per cent across most of the store’s product ranges, including beauty, fashion, furniture and fragrance.

Debenhams was scooped up by Boohoo after the high street stalwart historically shut its doors for good in 2021. Since then, the store’s online offering has expanded to include deals across myriad clothing brands, such as Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Oasis and Burton.

You’ll also find discounts across homeware, toys and bags, plus beauty gift sets and perfumes from designer brands such as Jimmy Choo, Hugo Boss, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. Debenhams has it all.

To help you navigate the Debenhams Black Friday sale, I’m on hand to guide you to the best discounts I’ve spotted so far. Just keep scrolling.

Best Black Friday deals in the Debenhams sale

Mountain Warehouse swerve women’s waterproof jacket: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Mountain Warehouse )

Named the best budget waterproof jackets for women in our review, this Mountain Warehouse number is now even more purse-friendly, thanks to this discount at Debenhams. “The ripstop fabric and taped seams make it functional, while the slim fit makes it a stylish choice,” said fitness writer Clare O’Reilly in her review. “It also packs away into its own carry case, so it’s a great option to take with you when you’re out and about.” Currently, there are limited sizes available across three colourways, so, snap up the offer while the jacket is still in stock.

Silentnight Yours&Mine dual control electric blanket: Was £73.99, now £44.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

It’s cosy season, so there’s surely been no better time to invest in a new electric blanket. Bedding expert Zoe named this one from Silentnight the best budget dual-control electric blanket in her review. An affordable pick that just got even better thanks to a 39 per cent discount from Debenhams. “We were amazed by the value of this dual-control blanket, which lets you and your partner adjust the temperature on your respective sides of the bed, warming each individually, to create your own microclimate in bed,” Zoe wrote.

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum: Was £67, now £46.90, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Look Fantastic )

Top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence give an initial florally, sweet scent, although this doesn’t last long. Underneath you’ll get warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark twist. And it lasts an incredibly long time on the skin, too.

Made by Mitchell blursh liquid blusher: Was £14, now £11.20, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Made by Mitchell )

There’s 20 per cent off this TikTok viral sensation blush in the Debenhams Black Friday sale. Our tester and beauty writer Vanese rated it in her Made by Mitchell review, saying that “the liquid blush was easy to apply subtly to the cheeks, and could be built up for a standout flush of colour.”

Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum 30ml: Was £69, now £48.30, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Debenhams is offering a 30 per cent discount on one of Yves Saint Laurent’s most popular fragrances for Black Friday. A floral perfume with notes of tangerine, neroli and lavender, the most petite 30ml bottle starts at £48.30.

Marc Jacobs Daisy eay de toillette 30ml: Was £50, now £40, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Marc Jacobs/The Independent )

Beauty expert Lauren featured Marc Jacobs Daisy in our review of the best perfumes in 2024, where our expert tester said it “offered a sweet floral scent, combining white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer.”

Where’s That From comfort slip on slippers: Was £99.99, now £29.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Where’s That From )

Save a massive 70 per cent (and avoid turning the heating on for a little longer) with this deal on comfort slippers courtesy of Where’s That From. Now less than £30 in the Debenhams Black Friday sale, the slip-ons feature a classic faux fur lining and a durable sole. But be quick, they’re selling out fast.

Estée Lauder double wear stay in place foundation: Was £39.50, now £27.65, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

As featured in our review of the best foundations for acne-prone skin, Estée Lauder’s popular foundation now has 30 per cent off. Our tester and makeup expert Louise reported that her “skin looked smooth and spot-free for hours and the oil-free, matte formula kept our usual shiny T-zone at bay.”

How long does Black Friday 2024 run in the UK?

Black Friday typically starts the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which falls on the final Thursday of November each year. This places the 2024 Black Friday kicks off today, on 29 November. Traditionally a one-day event, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend, culminating with Cyber Monday on 2 December.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

I, and the rest of IndyBest’s team of shopping experts, have been covering Black Friday for years, and department store sales such as Debenhams’s, are my bread and butter. I track prices on everything from smartwatches to fridge freezers around the clock, so I know how a good deal when I see one.

