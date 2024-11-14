The Debenhams Black Friday sale sees discounts of up to 75% off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

High street icon turned online retailer Debenhams has officially launched its Blue Cross Black Friday event. You’ll find rolling discounts of up to 75 per cent across most of the store’s product range, which includes beauty, fashion, furniture and fragrance.

The Debenhams brand name was scooped up by Boohoo after the historic retailer shuttered its doors for good in 2021, and since then the store’s online offering has expanded to include deals across thousands of clothing brands like Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Oasis and Burton.

There’s way more to shop at Debenhams than just fashion too. You’ll find discounts across homeware, toys and bags, plus beauty gift sets and perfumes from designer brands like Jimmy Choo, Hugo Boss, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

To help you navigate the Debenhams Black Friday sale, our team of experts is on hand to guide you to the best discounts we’ve spotted so far.

Read more: Check out our Black Friday liveblog for the latest deals

Best Debenhams deals to shop now

Made by Mitchell blursh liquid blusher: Was £14, now £11.20, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Made by Mitchell )

There’s 20 per cent off this TikTok viral sensation blush in the Debenhams Black Friday sale. Our tester rated it in their Made by Mitchell review, saying that “the liquid blush was easy to apply subtly to the cheeks, and could be built up for a standout flush of colour.”

Yves Saint Laurent libre eau de parfum 30ml: Was £69, now £48.30, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Debenhams is offering a 30 per cent discount on one of Yves Saint Laurent’s most popular fragrances for Black Friday. A floral perfume with notes of tangerine, neroli and lavender, the most petite 30ml bottle starts at £48.30.

Cosmetic organiser storage box: Was £89.99, now £19.99, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

A great gift idea for the clutter-prone person in your life, this 33cm tall cosmetics organiser is designed to store bottles and jars both large and small, keep your cabinets tidy and your regimen safe. There’s £70 off in the sale.

Marc Jacobs Daisy eay de toillette 30ml: Was £50, now £40, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Marc Jacobs/The Independent )

We featured Marc Jacobs Daisy in our review of the best perfumes in 2024, where our expert tester said it “offered a sweet floral scent, combining white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer.”

Where’s That From comfort slip on slippers: Was £52.99, now £13.59, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Where’s That From )

Save 74 per cent (and avoid turning the heating on for a little longer) with this deal on comfort slippers courtesy of Where’s That From. Now £13.59 in the Debenhams Black Friday sale, the slip-ons feature a classic faux fur lining and a durable sole.

Estée Lauder double wear stay in place foundation: Was £39.50, now £30.50, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Estée Lauder/The Independent )

As featured in our review of the best foundations for acne-prone skin, Estée Lauder’s popular foundation now has 23 per cent off. Our tester reported that their “skin looked smooth and spot-free for hours and the oil-free, matte formula kept our usual shiny T-zone at bay.”

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which falls on the final Thursday of November each year. This places the 2024 Black Friday sale on 29 November.

Traditionally a one-day event, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend, culminating with Cyber Monday on 2 December. Many online retailers get an ever bigger head start on the sale by discounting their products throughout the month of November.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday for years. We track prices on everything from smartwatches to fridge freezers around the clock, so we know how to spot a genuine deal.

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide