Christmas is just around the corner, and if you’re yet to put up your festive décor, you’ve come to the right place. Whether your decorations are looking a little unloved, you’ve just moved into your first home, or you simply want to add to your growing collection, Black Friday makes for the perfect time to snap up savings on everything from faux trees to baubles and tableware.

We only use Christmas decorations once a year, so it’s always helpful to save some money where possible while ensuring they still look lovely. To help you do just that, we’ve searched high and low for the best Black Friday deals on Christmas decorations.

The White Company, for example, is offering 20 per cent off everything, while Balsam Hill is hosting a rare sale on its luxe, fake Christmas trees. Keep reading for all this and more, with handpicked deals on some of our tried and tested favourites.

Best Black Friday Christmas decoration deals

B&Q 7ft Scandinavian artificial Christmas tree: Was £99.99, now £64.94, Diy.com

open image in gallery ( B&Q )

This Black Friday you can save big on Christmas trees at B&Q – case in point: there’s currently a huge £35 off this 7ft artificial tree, taking the price down to just £64.94 from £100. It looks large enough to fill any room with Christmas cheer and isn’t pre-lit so you can decorate it to your heart’s content.

Dunelm eat, drink & be merry neon sign, Was £25, now £12.50, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

Give your Christmas decorations a touch of kitsch with this half-price neon sign from Dunelm. We think it would look great above a mantlepiece, but the modern sign is sure to brighten up any room this Christmas.

Habitat inflatable santa christmas decoration: Was £50, now £37.50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Habitat )

Christmas decorations needn’t be limited to the inside, and this inflatable Santa decoration from Argos is a great way to show that you’re getting into the festive spirit. Measuring 180cm tall, it’s pre-lit so it’ll brighten up any garden. It’s mains powered, but the long 5m lead length ensures you can use it easily in any space. It’s a super fun decoration that’s a hit every year.

The White Company champagne ribbed baubles: Was £20, now £16, Thewhitecompany.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The White Company )

The White Company screams luxury, and these baubles are the ultimate luxe festive decoration. They landed a spot in our review of the best Christmas decorations where our writer said the “elegant decorations add a touch of instant sparkle” and “understated glamour”. You can currently save 20 per cent on these baubles thanks to The White Company’s Black Friday sale, just use the discount code “WHITE20”.

Nkuku dew drop baubles: Was £28, now £22.40, Nkuku.com

open image in gallery ( Nkuku )

Another set that landed in our Christmas decorations guide, these Nkuku baubles were described as “vibrant” and made “decorating your tree a breeze”. They have an “almost antique finish to them and are made from recycled glass that’s crushed and melted down before being hand blown into dew drop shapes”. They come in a set of 12 and you can save 20 per cent during Black Friday weekend with code “GIFT20”.

Balsam Hill Canadian blue green spruce tree: Was £319, now £179, Balsamhill.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Balsam Hill )

In our guide to the best artificial Christmas trees, Balsam Hill came out top with its frankly amazing Vermont white spruce tree. However, it’s currently out of stock, but we’ve found a great deal on this more affordable spruce tree, which is now just £179. It comes in a range of heights, from 4ft to 12ft, so will make a statement in any room.

Cox and Cox light-up brush trees centrepiece: Was £40, now £30, Coxandcox.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Cox & Cox )

If you’re looking for a centrepiece for your dining room table, look no further than this light-up design. The light-up decoration is made up of faux foliage and baubles. It’s no surprise that it’s one of Cox and Cox’s bestsellers – and you now save 25 per cent on it (as well as everything across its website) but using the discount code “BLACKFRIDAY25”.

John Lewis dawn & dusk shatterproof baubles, box of 30: Was £10, now £7, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

As part of John Lewis’ Black Friday sale, these 30 shatterproof Christmas baubles have been reduced to just £7. The set contains 18 round baubles, six ribbed baubles and six disco baubles that come in a festive range of oranges, reds, pinks and greens.

Lights4fun 2m pre-lit frosted berry and pinecone garland: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Lights4fun.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lights4fun )

The perfect addition to your fireplace or countertops this Christmas, this pre-lit garland will offer some festive sparkle to your home. Despite being artificial, it looks like the real deal and features pine leaves, eucalyptus, acorns and berries. The 2m length garland is half-price this Black Friday.

Looking for more festive inspiration? Read our round-up of the best artificial Christmas trees