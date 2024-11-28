Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is always good, with beauty deals spanning the make-up artist’s bestselling skincare and make-up, but I think this year’s is perhaps better than ever. From the cult Hollywood flawless filter to the viral contour wand, the Black Friday deals are my go-to destination for the ultimate face base.

Naturally, with a CT wishlist as long as my arm, I was thrilled to see the 40 per cent off deals, buy-one-get-one-free offers plus – a little birdie told me – a few other secret surprises coming on Cyber Monday. Here’s hoping for another 50 per cent off mystery box deal. As for right now, the Black Friday bonanza includes mega deals, including the magic cream, glowgazm kits and more.

It’s not just Charlotte Tilbury savings I’m covering thought because I’ve also found the best perfume deals, as well as the top offers in the Boots Black Friday sale.

But for all things Charlotte Tilbury, scroll on for my top Black Friday picks.

The best Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals right now

Up to 40% off kits

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin glow kit: Was £69, now £55.20, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

The Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation is a top pick if you’re after a lightweight yet buildable skin tint. It’s creamy, easy to blend and, when it was reviewed by beauty and women’s interest writer Ellie, she found that it lasted nearly as well as her favourite full coverage foundations, which is “impressive considering you’d usually have to give up longwear for a glowy finish”. Together with the bestselling beauty light wand in your choice of shade, you’ll be left with a smoothed, glowy complexion from dawn till dusk.

Charlotte Tilbury soft radiance kit: Was £105, now £89.25, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

If you prefer subtle coverage, then the Hollywood flawless filter will be just the ticket for you – it sits between a foundation and a primer. In my review, I found that the “feather-light” formula “let my real skin shine through while concealing any sun spots or redness, and delivering a serious glow”. But this kit also comes with the brand’s concealer and the airbrush flawless foundation, both of which are hero products that are worth investing in, especially when they’re so heavily reduced.

Charlotte Tilbury flawless, poreless skin secrets: Was £77, now £61.60, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

If you’ve not tried the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless pressed powder, then take this as your sign to give it a go. It’s so finely milled that it seamlessly sets your face base without caking and, as far as using it on the move goes, it’s pretty hardy and crack-proof even after being lugged about day after day. If you suffer from midday shine or patchy foundation, this duo will be the solution to your woes and is even more lucrative with 20 per cent off. You’ll also get the airbrush flawless filter foundation, which promises to be a full coverage foundation with a natural to matte finish.

Charlotte Tilbury award-winning complexion trio: Was £85, now £59, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

This trio delivers everything you could possibly want from the brand. As setting sprays go, airbrush flawless has got to be one of the best I’ve tried. It’s so good that it took the top spot in the best setting sprays guide, where it was said that “it offers a finish somewhere between matte and glowy, in that we saw refreshed radiance but without overt dewiness or a powder-like finish.” The trio also includes the brand’s renowned magic cream, which will make for a your-skin-but-better finish and the beautiful skin foundation, which took the top spot in Jan Masters’s review of the best foundations for mature skin.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £56, now £44.80, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

The Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk range offers you the sort of ‘just bitten’ colour that’s hard to pinpoint. The brand achieves this perfectly for fair skin in the original shade and, with the included medium fill shade, I imagine the same would be true of darker skin tones (watch this space for future testing). With 20 per cent off right now, consider your Christmas party pout sorted.

2 for 1 on beauty icons

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk matte beauty blush wand duo: Was £60, now £30, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

One of the most popular cream blushes, Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk wands not only allow precise application with their fluffy puff applicators, but they pack a pigment punch, too. I tested the pillow talk peach shade from this year’s (now sold out) Cult Beauty advent calendar, finding it to be creamy, easy to blend and, in terms of finish, the perfect flush of colour. Now, in this buy one get one free deal, you can top up your own stash and gift another to a lucky loved one (or not).

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation duo: Was £78, now £39, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/The Independent )

This is a hydrating formula to rival all others. When beauty and women’s interest writer Ellie tested the beautiful skin foundation, she praised how it “buffs into the skin beautifully, leaving a subtle radiance that catches the light naturally.” Adding that, in terms of finish, it left her skin “looking supple”. Now you can try it for yourself with a 50 per cent discount, thanks to this two-for-one Black Friday deal.

Charlotte Tilbury deals at third-party retailers

Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless finish powder refillable: Was £36.48. now £30.40, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury/Lucy Smith )

A powder that sets itself apart from other pressed iterations thanks to its super finely milled formula, Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless finish powder really is one of the best. While we haven’t yet reviewed it for IndyBest, I personally have tested the powder (as pictured above). In a nutshell, it’s weightless, smoothing and sits atop your existing make-up without moving anything – e.g. cream blushes. Now with 20 per cent off at John Lewis, I’ll definitely be stocking up.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter: Was £39, now £29.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Cult Beauty )

If you’re not in the market for your flawless filter as part of one of Tilbury’s 40 per cent off make-up sets then, thanks to the folks at Cult Beauty, you’re in luck because it’s currently reduced by 25 per cent. When I reviewed it, I loved the finish it creates, as it lets my real skin shine through, while concealing any sun spots or redness. What’s more, because it’s more than £25 you’ll be able to take advantage of free delivery. Now that’s a bargain.

Charlotte Tilbury unreal skin sheer glow tint: Was £35, now £28, Spacenk.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Space NK )

A newer release from the brand, the unreal skin sheer glow tint isn’t actually reduced as part of Charlotte Tilbury’s own-brand Black Friday deals – instead I spotted the deal at Space NK. Testing it for a dedicated review, make-up maestro Olivia Perl remarked how she “got multiple compliments on [her] skin when [she] wore the product.” Sign me up.

When is the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale?

The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday has officially kicked off, with two-for-one offers on a handful of best-sellers (think: beauty light wands and pillow talk eyeshadows); 20 per cent off all orders; 25 per cent off orders of more than £100; and, the real clincher, 30 per cent off orders of more than £150. Plus, right now, shoppers have the the chance to secure up to three free gifts with a spend of more than £180, not to mention cashing in on some of the many make-up and skincare gift sets with up to 40 per cent off.

As for the Black Friday deals yet to come – yep, Charlotte Tilbury is one of the few brands to have hidden deals after the big day – our industry experts let slip that the mystery boxes will be returning on 2 December, with a whopping 50 per cent off. Mark your calendars and clear your schedules, these boxes won’t stay in stock for long – trust us.

Looking for more Black Friday recommendations? Browse my top picks from the LOOKFANTASTIC sale