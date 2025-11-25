The Black Friday deals under £50 on products that have our seal of approval

Black Friday is a good opportunity to tick big-ticket items off your shopping list, be it mattresses and sofas or Christmas gifts and tech. The IndyBest team has rounded up tons of these deals across myriad Black Friday guides, but if you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, here is where I’m rounding up the best Black Friday deals that will cost you less than £50.

While it’s easy to get starry-eyed at the discounts available during sales season, it’s important to make sure you’re only buying things you actually want or need and can afford. In this article, you’ll find products that top many people’s wishlists, as well as some items that make great gifts, but I’d recommend making your own Black Friday shopping list and sticking to it to avoid impulse purchases.

As The Independent’s consumer writer, you can also trust that I’ll only recommend products that are actually worth your money. Fortunately, IndyBest’s team of experts have tested thousands of products, from laptops to hair serums, and each of the products listed here comes with IndyBest’s stamp of approval.

Plenty of retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales, but there are more to come, so I’ll be updating this article as more deals appear. For now, here are the top offers I’ve found that will set you back less than £50.

The best Black Friday deals under £50

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbr ush: Was £100, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

ush: Was £100, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk Beldray heat unit and 3-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk Marc Jacobs daisy, 50ml: Was £46.30, now £37.04, Notino.co.uk

Was £46.30, now £37.04, Notino.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Deals on electric toothbrushes aren’t rare, but if you’re in the market for a new model, here’s a solid deal from Currys. The Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush is “the smartest purchase in the entire iO range,” according to tech critic Steve Hogarty, who gave the iO2 the top spot in his guide to the best electric toothbrushes. It comes with a visible pressure sensor that will alert you when you’re brushing too hard, as well as a two-minute timer.

Beldray heat unit and 3-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

( Argos.co.uk )

A heated clothes airer is a great way to get your clothes dry quickly and easily during the colder months. With this model, what you’re buying is the heater unit and the cover that transforms a regular airer into a heated one, so you will need to have (or buy) a tiered airer that measures about 65cm x 55cm x 145cm for the system to work.

This Beldray system was dubbed the best budget option in IndyBest’s guide to the best heated airers. Although it wasn’t the quickest or cheapest to run, tester Zoe Griffin thought it performed well, especially for the price. “I found shirts dried in a couple of hours,” she said, while “jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches”. Now, it’s even more affordable with 50 per cent off at Argos.

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

( This Works )

If you struggle to fall asleep, creating a calming wind-down routine can make a world of difference. Beauty writer Lucy Smith has been using This Works’s deep sleep pillow spray for years, and can’t recommend it enough. “It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing,” she said. Right now, it has 40 per cent off ahead of Black Friday.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 50ml: Was £46.30, now £37.04, Notino.co.uk

The perfume is reduced across all three sizes from 30ml to 100ml ( Marc Jacobs )

This iconic fragrance often pops up in sales, but here’s the best deal you can get on it at the moment. “The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night,” said beauty writer Lucy Smith in her review of Marc Jacobs daisy. You can get this scent for just over £37 when you use the code “NOTINO” at checkout.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm ( Elemis )

This cult-favourite cleansing balm is on sale with more than £10 off, and comes recommended by beauty expert Louise Whitbread. In her Elemis cleansing balm review, she described the formula as a “spa in a jar”, and was impressed by how long it lasts. “You definitely get your money’s worth,” she said.

For a list of which retailers have already started their sales, plus the ones that are yet to come, check out my Black Friday date tracker